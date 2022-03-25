Spring is very much in the air, so it’s time to inject some life back into our outdoor spaces. And if you’re looking for a way to extend the amount of time you spend outside, Aldi’s fire pits are the answer.

As you’d expect, Aldi’s garden Specialbuys collection is serving up some serious goodness this season – offering everything from its signature sell-out success egg chair to rattan furniture. All of which are here to make sure you can spruce up your garden more affordably.

The budget-friendly supermarket isn’t just on hand with its outdoor seating options though. While the weather during the day is starting to heat up, when it comes to the evening, the temperatures do tend to drop again. So Aldi has brought back its fire pits for 2022.

There are two to choose from, a geometric (£79.99, Aldi.co.uk) or a square (£89.99, Aldi.co.uk) design – both of which promise to keep you warm well into the evening, making them a must-have, particularly for hosting garden parties this year and beyond.

If this sounds like something your garden is very much in need of (us too), read on for everything there is to know about Aldi’s fire pits, including how you can get your hands on one now. And owing to last year’s successes, you’ll want to run, not walk.

Gardenline geometric fire pit: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

Eagle-eyed Aldi shoppers may remember this design from last year, which cost £30 less, but the 2022 version does seem to have had a slight update – with a slightly more convincing stone effect and sleeker finish. Not only will this keep you warm well into the night, but it also doubles up as a barbecue, thanks to its chrome plated cooking grill – a two-in-one we’re obsessed with.

Owing to being a hugely popular, sell-out success in 2021, we’d recommend snapping this up as quickly as you can. And gather your friends for a summer soiree to remember.

Gardenline square fire pit: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking to heat things up in your garden, this square fire pit is yet another great option. The contemporary industrial design means it’s likely to go with any of your existing garden furniture, and its size (68.5cm x 68.5cm x 53cm) lends itself well to even the smallest of outdoor spaces.

If you’re concerned about any sparks going astray, it comes with a mesh cover, which should help to keep you safe. This one arrives pre-assembled, but this shouldn’t take too long – and once it’s up you’re good to bask in the heat it throws. At £89.99, this is a pocket-friendly option.

