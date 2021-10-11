Is there anything more frustrating than having a beautifully clean house, only to find that someone’s walked dirty footprints (or pawprints!), leaves or grass across those sparkling floors? That’s why a doormat is key – it’s one of those essential items that doesn’t really get the attention that it deserves, but is a staple for home life, especially when it comes to the winter months.

Luckily things have come a long way since the traditional plain rush mats of old, and these days you can get designs with slogans, patterns, curves and all manner of personalisation on them. That means that it’s another way to add personality to your home, whatever your style.

We should probably tackle the age-old question of whether doormats should be placed inside or out, as well. There’s really no right or wrong answer to this – just ensuring you have a doormat at each entrance to your home for people to wipe their feet on is enough. Perhaps you’d like a more functional design outside and a fun patterned mat inside?

Deciding on where your doormat is going to go (i.e. indoors or out) is your first step, and once that’s sorted you can then look at which material is best. For example, natural fibre coir is long-lasting, sustainable and waterproof, so great for outdoors, whereas polyester works better inside. Rubber doormats hold their spot well, so if you constantly have family traipsing in and out, then this material is ideal for making sure it stays in place. Whatever you go for, you’ll need to check your chosen doormat can be placed outside, as many are only suitable for undercover areas.

How we tested

We tried a variety of doormats with different materials, sizes and patterns, and left them down for a few days, indoors and out (under a porch) to see how well they gripped the floor and held on to the inevitable dirt and dust. During testing we also wiped our feet (a lot) to see how the pattern held up.

Read more:

The best doormats for 2021 are:

Best overall – Anthropologie come in & cosy up doormat: £38, Anthropologie.com

– Anthropologie come in & cosy up doormat: £38, Anthropologie.com Best for wide doors – Rockett St George black & gold welcome doormat: £20, Rockettstgeorge.co.uk

– Rockett St George black & gold welcome doormat: £20, Rockettstgeorge.co.uk Best for design lovers – Graham and Green eye print doormat: £29.95, Grahamandgreen.co.uk

– Graham and Green eye print doormat: £29.95, Grahamandgreen.co.uk Best for easy cleaning – Beaumont 5th avenue welcome vinyl doormat: £42, Amara.com

– Beaumont 5th avenue welcome vinyl doormat: £42, Amara.com Best quirky alternative – So’Home shell coir doormat: £16, Laredoute.co.uk

– So’Home shell coir doormat: £16, Laredoute.co.uk Best for a stylish pop of colour – Fifty Five South mimo deco doormat: £19, Iamfy.co

– Fifty Five South mimo deco doormat: £19, Iamfy.co Best for fashion forward homes – Cox and Cox grey leopard print doormat: £22.50, Coxandcox.co.uk

– Cox and Cox grey leopard print doormat: £22.50, Coxandcox.co.uk Best Instagrammable accessory – Bombay Duck strike a pose and smile doormat: £24.50, Bombayduck.com

– Bombay Duck strike a pose and smile doormat: £24.50, Bombayduck.com Best for small hallways – Perfect Personalised Gifts rainbow coir doormat: £24.99, Notonthehighstreet.com

– Perfect Personalised Gifts rainbow coir doormat: £24.99, Notonthehighstreet.com Best for rustic charm – Garden Trading jute woven double doormat: £48, Gardentrading.co.uk

Anthropologie come in & cosy up doormat Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Our very worthy winner is this coconut-fibre design from Anthropologie, which will not only give your doorstep some added flair, but does its job extremely well. Larger than it looks online (the small measures 76cm x 46cm, and the large 102cm x 46cm), its roomy size means it’s great for ensuring not a scrap of dirt blows inside when your door is open, and there’s plenty of space to wipe your feet. The traditional-look check design and “cosy up” motif add a homely feel that’s great for autumn and winter months, and although it’s intended for use in a sheltered area rather than being left out to the elements, it’s a design that we feel is good value for money and extremely durable. Buy now £ 38 , Anthropologie.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rockett St George black & gold welcome doormat Best: For wide doors Rating: 8/10 If you find a normal-sized doormat looks a little lost in front of your sliding or double doors, then this is the one for you. Getting straight to the point with its bold “Welcome” typography, we particularly like the black and gold colourway of this coir doormat, which adds a bit of glamour to what is usually an understated accessory. We wouldn’t suggest using it as a doormat that you can really wipe your feet on after muddy walks, purely due to its slim shape, but where this one really shines is in a large room with doors leading out to the garden, or as a statement piece to give your hallway some top-notch design credibility. Buy now £ 20 , Rockettstgeorge.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Graham and Green eye print doormat Best: For design lovers Rating: 9/10 What didn’t we like about this eye-popping (we couldn’t resist!) doormat? Its ultra-cool looks show guests you take your home décor seriously, while its rubber backing keeps it firmly in place. It’s a decent size (75cm x 45cm) and the design didn’t seem to budge or fade no matter how much we wiped our feet. It did shed a little, but that’s a factor with all coir mats, so it’s not something to worry about. Would we buy it? Yes. Would we recommend it? Double yes. An eye-deal doormat that does its job in style. Buy now £ 29.95 , Grahamandgreen.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beaumont 5th avenue welcome vinyl doormat Best: For easy cleaning Rating: 9/10 Fans of mosaic tile floors will adore this uber-cool design, which gives a dash of New York style to your doorstep. The best part, aside from its standout statement looks of course, is its durable PVC material, which makes it easy to clean (with soap and water), and means its non-slip and ideal for outdoor use. Oh, and did we mention it’s 100 per cent recyclable? Keep in mind that it’s super-thin, so you won’t get a chunky mat like you would with one made from coir, but at 49.5cm x 83cm it’s a more than decent size. Back to the looks though, and its classic grey tones and smart scrolled font add a sophisticated touch that warrants the slightly higher price tag. Buy now £ 42 , Amara.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} So’Home shell coir doormat Best: Quirky alternative Rating: 8/10 Manifest sunny seaside destinations with this sweet shell mat at your door. Its scalloped shape and pastel pink colourway make it more of a decorative doormat – perhaps not one for wiping muddy wellies! – and we’d probably give it a home inside, somewhere we could appreciate its pretty appearance without ruining it with everyday traffic. With that said, it can be used outdoors if it’s in a sheltered spot, and we found that it didn’t mark easily. The shell shape does mean that it’s not the best for wide doorways, however, but what it lacks in function it more than makes up for in form. Buy now £ 16 , Laredoute.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fifty Five South mimo deco doormat Best: For a stylish pop of colour Rating: 8/10 If a classic brown doormat really doesn’t float your boat, then this Art Deco-inspired coir design should be much more up your street. A rainbow-assortment of pastel pinks and blue colours along with a curvy geo arch pattern makes it a fun choice, but we should be clear that this doormat is strictly for inside use only. We found it has quite a stiff, hard feel to it, and although it held up well during testing, we think over time the colours could start to blur slightly – but that’s part and parcel of having a patterned doormat in regular use. Backed with robust PVC to hold it in place, it’s slightly smaller than some of the other similar shaped rugs we’ve featured, at 60cmx 40cm, but still large enough to make wiping your feet easy enough. Buy now £ 19 , Iamfy.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cox and Cox grey leopard print doormat Best: For fashion-forward homes Rating: 8/10 We’ve seen animal print take the interiors world by storm, but if you think it’s reserved purely for cushions, think again! This leopard print design will instantly elevate your home’s style credentials and adds a delicious slither of pattern to plain floors. One of the first things you’ll notice, aside from its distinctive pattern, is that it’s round in shape, proving that doormats can be just as playful as they are functional. Don’t be fooled into thinking that because it’s circular it won’t offer as much space for wiping feet either – the 70cm diameter was surprisingly roomy. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use (although it needs to be kept out of any wet weather) we tested this doormat in the hallway on a laminate floor and found that not only did it not slip, but it was also easily shaken out and didn’t shed as much as some of other coir varieties we tested. Buy now £ 22.50 , Coxandcox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bombay Duck strike a pose and smile doormat Best: Instagrammable accessory Rating: 9/10 How could you not smile when you’re greeted by this vibrant doormat? One of our favourites, this is a great option if you’re looking for something a little bit quirky, with its camera motif nodding to just how picture-perfect your home will be with this sprucing up your space. What we particularly like about it is that Bombay Duck uses azo-free dyes (azo dyes are synthetic) to make its doormats environmentally friendly, and the design is original, so you’re less likely to see another like it in your street. It’s a nice big design (so maybe not one for compact hallways) at 75cm x 45cm, and we really can’t fault it. The only thing to be aware of, is if you’re using it outdoors you’ll need to keep it in a sheltered spot, else the colour can run (if it gets wet), or fade in direct sunlight. Buy now £ 24.50 , Bombayduck.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Perfect Personalised Gifts rainbow coir doormat Best: For small hallways Rating: 8/10 Seen as a symbol of hope and luck in many cultures, you can always trust a rainbow to brighten a dreary day. Crafted from strong coir coconut fibres, this shapely doormat has a PVC backing to keep it from slipping and is acrylic-based, which means that the colours are more likely to weather all seasons. At 60cm x 40cm, its smaller size makes it ideal for more compact rooms or doorsteps, while still adding a beautifully colourful touch. This felt like a quality mat to us, with deep bristles, a clear-cut shape and a good finish to it. If you’re looking for something sedate, then it possibly won’t be to your taste, but for those wanting an affordable and cheery colour-clashing choice, this doormat is a winner. Buy now £ 24.99 , Notonthehighstreet.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Garden Trading jute woven double doormat Best: For rustic charm Rating: 8/10 Now not all of our doormats are coir, and this woven jute design is a much softer option if you’re looking for a laidback mat to suit a neutral or natural-looking home. Strictly for indoors only, you won’t find a rubber backing on it as you would with the coir varieties, but it’s equally durable and made from natural materials. Less trend-led, this doormat is a good choice if you’re looking for something timeless that will last, offering a cosy, natural look to warm up your hallway. The double design measures 125cm x 55cm, but if you need something smaller you can go for the single design. Vacuuming works better for cleaning this rug, rather than shaking, as particles can get trapped in the woven material and need that extra suction, but on the whole it’s easy to clean, calming in colour and beautifully textured. Buy now £ 48 , Gardentrading.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.