Of all the interior styles we’ve seen come and go, one material is here to stay: bouclé. Soft and luxurious, it’s a textile made from a curly, looped yarn fabric that gives a bobbly effect.

It’s one of the easiest ways to add texture to your furniture while still keeping that cosy feel on sofas, armchairs and footstools galore.

And now Homebase has brought out a budget-friendly chair that taps into the trend, costing just £70. It’s been such a success that it’s already sold out once.

Finally back in stock, we’ll be adding it to our shopping basket ASAP. It’s a versatile piece that can be used as an office chair, or for extra seating when guests visit.

We’ve got all the info on where to buy it and why it’s such a steal, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Read more:

Homebase Sean boucle occasional chair cream Super soft and fluffy, this affordable chair is an easy way to embrace bouclé without breaking the bank. With contrasting solid wooden legs, it’s sturdy enough for everyday use, whether that’s sitting at your WFH desk or relaxing in your living room. If you love the design but want a different colour, it’s available in seven other shades, ranging from “moss green” and ochre to “burnt orange” and grey. If you live near a Homebase store, we’d recommend picking it up yourself as it’s free to collect, or you can opt for named next-day delivery from £6. Buy now £ 70 , Homebase.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.