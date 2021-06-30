The summer sales are here and some of the best bargains to be found are on furniture.

From sofas to wardrobes, dressing tables to beds, big-name brands such as Ikea, Made and Dunelm have slashed their prices so you can invest in pricier pieces without breaking the bank.

Now is the perfect time to start furniture shopping whether it’s for a new home to update items you’ve had for years and need replacing.

With discounts of up to 50 per cent off to be enjoyed, these deals won’t be around long so don’t miss out by filling up your shopping cart ASAP.

To save you trawling through thousands of deals, we’ve handpicked the best bargains in the sales to make sure you can snap up the biggest savings. Read on to find out furniture sale shopping edit.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Argos

Habitat has been creating original designs for the modern home at affordable prices and now they’re available at Argos. And as of right now you can enjoy up to 20 per cent off furniture in their summer sale. With pieces available across bedrooms, living rooms and home offices, there’s plenty of deals on offer.

We’ve got our eye on this Habitat hattie kingsize bed frame (was £400, now £320, Argos.co.uk) in a plush royal blue velvet that’ll add an air of luxury and burst of colour.

Habitat hattie kingsize bed frame: Was £400, now £320, Argos.co.uk (Argos)

The button back detailing, padded headboard and wooden legs give it a modern finish that won’t look dated in years to come. With £80 off what’s not to love?

Also on our shopping list is this Habitat valence one drawer ladder desk (was £120, now £72, Argos.co.uk) that’s ideal if you want a dedicated workspace but are limited on space.

Habitat valence one drawer ladder desk: Was £120, now £72, Argos.co.uk (Argos)

If you’re still working from home and want a long-term solution that doesn’t involve Zoom calls at your kitchen table every day, this rose gold, minimal design fits the bill. Functional without being an eyesore, it can sit up against a wall in your bedroom or living room without taking up much room.

If all that’s missing in your bedroom is a full-size mirror, then snap up this Habitat jessie freestanding mirror (was £125, now £100, Argos.co.uk).

Habitat jessie freestanding mirror: Was £125, now £100, Argos.co.uk (Argos)

Thanks to the bottom shelf attached, it can hold beauty products that’ll make getting ready in the morning a speedier process while keeping your space free from clutter.

Dunelm

Loved for its affordable furniture and homeware products, prices are even lower in Dunelm’s clearance range which features discounts on sofas, bedding, lighting and storage.

This Greenwich small sideboard (was £189, now £132.30, Dunelm.com) is very on-trend thanks to the two-tone design of wood and black lacquered legs.

Greenwich small sideboard: Was £189, now £132.30, Dunelm.com (Dunelm)

Perfect for keeping kids toys stowed away or as a liquor cabinet, it’ll get plenty of use and with almost £60 off, it’s an absolute steal.

If you love spending lazy Sundays on the sofa or entertaining guests, this Mellors chenille corner sofa (was £899, now £629.30, Dunelm.com) is ideal.

Mellors chenille corner sofa: Was £899, now £629.30, Dunelm.com (Dunelm)

The L-shaped design will ensure everyone fits comfortably and the plush foam and fibre cushions are perfect for an afternoon snooze.

Speaking of seating, if you live in a flat and are limited on space but still want a stylish sofa to finish off a living room, this Eva two-seater cocktail sofa (was £249, now £174.30, Dunelm.com) is a colourful statement piece.

Eva two-seater cocktail sofa: Was £249, now £174.30, Dunelm.com (Dunelm)

Great for individuals living alone or a couple, it’s neat and compact while still being elegant.

Ikea

While we’re not huge fans of Ikea’s hefty delivery fee, its summer sale has an abundance of offers available until 18 July across more than 350 indoor and outdoor products.

If you’re in need of a new sofa, this dark red Grevie two-seat sofa (was £750, now £550, Ikea.com) currently has a huge £200 off.

Grevie two-seat sofa: Was £750, now £550, Ikea.com (Ikea)

It has a 10-year guarantee and is available at this lowered piece in grey and red. Add some vivid colour with a scatter cushion or two, but this is sure to get plenty of use in your home.

Add extra storage to your kitchen or bathroom with this Grundtal trolley, stainless steel (was £30, now £19, Ikea.com).

Grundtal trolley, stainless steel: Was £30, now £19, Ikea.com (Ikea)

As it’s on wheels you can bring what you need with you, whether you want to use it as a spice and condiments trolley or for your skincare and bath products.

Kick your feet up and relax in this Ekero armchair (was £129, now £79, Ikea.com) that has a sleek, modern design and even comes with lumbar support.

Ekero armchair: Was £129, now £79, Ikea.com (Ikea)

You can add your own touch to it with a colourful throw or cushion and if you accidentally spill your tea, it’s easy to wipe clean.

John Lewis & Partners

In John Lewis & Partners’ summer sale, there’s up to 50 per cent off bedroom and living room furniture so don’t miss out on the savings.

We love this show wood dressing table and mirror (was £375, now £262, Johnlewis.com) that’s in an opulent plum shade with brass-finished metal legs.

Show wood dressing table and mirror: Was £375, now £262, Johnlewis.com (John Lewis & Partners)

It’s a great way to add colour without clashing with existing pieces of furniture in your bedroom and is a beautiful dedicated space for completing your skincare and make-up routine.

There’s also almost £100 off this level 2 drawer bedside table (was £299, now £209, Johnlewis.com).

Level 2 drawer bedside table: Was £299, now £209, Johnlewis.com (John Lewis & Partners)

It’s a smart, compact bedside companion that can store your books, lip balms, eye mask and all your other bedtime essentials.

If you’re finding your current chair for working from home isn’t supportive or stylish enough, try out this west elm cooper mid-century leather office chair (was £699, now £349, Johnlewis.com) for size.

West elm mid-century leather office chair: Was £699, now £349, Johnlewis.com (John Lewis & Partners)

It also earned a spot in our guide to the best ergonomic office chairs. Our reviewer said: “You can give your working day the Mad Men makeover with this stylish Seventies-inspired seat with adjustable height and tilt.

“The leather detailing extends to cording around the armrests to make this a real statement chair that will enhance the look of any home office space. The large seat pad meant that we could shift position easily and there was good support from the cushioned backrest.”

Made

There’s currently a flash sale on dining furniture at Made, so move quickly to avoid disappointment as the deals are on offer for a limited time only.

Upgrade your dinner times with this amalyn set of 2 dining chairs (was £229, now £189, Made.com).

Amalyn set of 2 dining chairs: Was £229, now £189, Made.com (Made)

Known for their stylish seating, they don’t disappoint with a walnut and pin green velvet design.

Or revamp your whole seating arrangement with this edelweiss dining table and bench set (was £549, now £449, Made.com) in a fetching two-tone walnut and brass.

Edelweiss dining table and bench set: Was £549, now £449, Made.com (Made)

Nordic-inspired, it can seat six people and will come in handy when entertaining guests.

We couldn’t pass by the sale without spotting this bourbon vintage wide chest of drawers (was £599, now £499, Made.com) that’s ultra-chic.

Bourbon vintage wide chest of drawers: Was £599, now £499, Made.com (Made)

Roomy enough to store all your clothes and stylish enough to add the perfect finishing touch to any room, snap it up while there’s £100 off.

SCS

In the SCS double discount sale, there’s up to 50 per cent off sofas and carpets, meaning there are hundreds of pounds to save.

We love this rich, forest green tetrad savanna midi sofa (was £1,599, now £1, 399, Scs.co.uk) that makes for a statement piece without overpowering the rest of your furniture.

Tetrad savanna midi sofa: Was £1,599, now £1, 399, Scs.co.uk (Scs)

The quilter velvet design gives it a luxurious feel and the foam seat interiors will keep you comfortable when you’re watching TV, reading a book or having a nap.

For something smaller, this living zeus two-seater sofa scatter back (was £399, now £349, Scs.co.uk) that has £50 off in the sale.

Zeus two-seater sofa scatter back: Was £399, now £349, Scs.co.uk (Scs)

The geometric cushions keep it feeling modern, but this classic style will always be timeless, so if you move onto a new home later on, it’ll fit right in.

Or opt for hues of blue with this avanti three-seater sofa (was £1,099, now £995, Scs.com) that’s discounted by over £100.

Avanti three-seater sofa: Was £1,099, now £995, Scs.com (Scs)

it’s a contemporary design thanks to its tapered legs, diamond quilting detail and high back, and if you love it as much as we do, you can complete the collection with the coordinating chair and footstool.

Wayfair

In the Wayfair sale, there’s up to 30 per cent off beds, chairs, wardrobes, tables and desks, so you’re truly spoilt for choice on deals to shop.

One we’ll be adding to our basket is this dolton TV stand (was £125.99, now £89.99, Wayfair.co.uk) that’s wall-mounted to give you more floor space as well as plenty of room to vacuum underneath without needing to lift up heavy furniture.

Mercury Row dolton TV stand: Was £125.99, now £89.99, Wayfair.co.uk (Wayfair)

It’s simple and elegant, with a matte and gloss finish, designed with a cabinet and two shelves to store cables, gaming accessories, books and more.

For keeping your hallway clean and tidy, look no further than this hall tree with shoe storage (was £67.99, now £58.99, Wayfair.com).

Symple Stuff hall tree with shoe storage: Was £67.99, now £58.99, Wayfair.com (Wayfair)

Practical but not ugly, it has a shoe rack coat hooks and shelving to ensure muddy trainers, rain-soaked clothes and handbags don’t make the rest of your home messy.

If you love sipping on a cup of tea, or a glass of wine, while watching Love Island, then this madelyn side table (was £49, now £32.99, Wayfair.com) will be a handy addition to your living room.

Zipcode design madelyn side table (was £49, now £32.99, Wayfair.com (Wayfair)

Compact enough to not take up much room, while still providing enough room to place your drinks so they don’t spill on your sofa, it’s a nifty little baragain.

