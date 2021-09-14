Buy now £139, Johnlewis.com

The chair needs some pre-assembly and there were plenty of grumbles on the John Lewis website concerning the time it took to put the chair together, although you can find YouTube videos on the topic, which we found very helpful and made the whole process much slicker.

All of our family members found the chair comfortable to sit in, however the younger users were more enthusiastic, with the adults finding the seat depth a little too shallow and the height that the chair raised to not always sufficient for finding the most ergonomic seating position for larger frames.

In terms of the actual materials and the sitting experience, the upholstered foam that makes up the seat pad is comfortable for hour-long sessions at a desk, with the foam springing back nicely and not compressing too much. This gives us the impression that over time the chair’s seat would keep its volume and will remain even and comfortable to sit on.

Like many office chairs these days, the back rest is made from a mesh membrane that allows the back and spine to move, while providing good support. The backrest was also good at adapting to the many micro movements that happen when you’re performing a particular task, from leaning to the side on one of the armrests, reclining back, to altering your position to use a keyboard or mouse.

Some chairs claim that they have lumbar support, but we have struggled to feel any benefits when sitting in them, whereas sitting down in the hinton you do feel a decent level of support in the lower back region. Plus, all the adjustments, from the seat height to the swivel mechanism, were suitably smooth.

The ability for the chair’s arms to flip up vertically negates one of the problems that comes with buying even the most expensive chair – that you can’t always be sure that the chair will be able to tuck away neatly under a desk. The flip-up arms in combination with the compact seat meant that we had no trouble pushing our chair into a number of desks once our work was done. This could be especially helpful, if the chair is going in a bedroom, to make the most of the space available.

The recommended hours of use for the chair per day is just four hours, which could explain a lot of the comments on the John Lewis website, as the hinton may not be able to stand up to the pressures of being in use for eight hours a day. However, the feedback from the occasional users was very positive.

All three of our school age and higher education users found the chair comfortable and easy to adjust, and didn’t report any issues with the size of the seat or the support that was offered from the backrest. One user was a self-confessed fidgeter and another an undeniable seat squirmer, but both liked that the chair’s swivel mechanism and mesh backrest was able to absorb their movements and move with them so that the ergonomics of the chair weren’t undermined.

The verdict: John Lewis Anyday hinton chair

The John Lewis Anyday hinton chair comes with a two year guarantee, however in order for the guarantee to be honoured it has to be used for up to four hours a day. That means that this might not be the best option if you’re looking for a seat for dedicated remote working. That said, as an inexpensive but ergonomic study chair for a secondary or higher education aged student it is an excellent option that will please users in terms of both design and ergonomics.