With summer approaching and the roadmap out of lockdown allowing for groups of six or two households to mix, now’s the time to start sprucing up your garden for outdoor socialising.

From wooden dining sets to hanging chairs (this year’s most coveted garden piece), outdoor furniture has been flying off the shelves as we all spend more time outside than in.

And Aldi has been delivering us all the goods – from a rattan bar that’s arrived just in time for garden parties to a hot tub, pizza oven, fire pit and a repeatedly sold-out egg chair.

Now, the budget supermarket has re-launched its popular Specialbuy that’s ideal for gardens both big and small – a vintage cream bistro set.

The Gardenline bistro set will bring some vintage-inspired charm to your outdoor space and is ideal for socialising over a coffee or for dining alfresco.

With the lockdown roadmap allowing for groups of up to 30 mixing outdoors in gardens from 17 May, there’s no better time to snap up the chic, Parisian-style set.

Costing just £69.99, it’s available to pre-order from today and will launch on Sunday 9 May – but be quick, as just like all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, it’s sure to sell out fast.

Whether you’re preparing your garden for dining alfresco or are after space-saving outdoor seating, here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about Aldi’s bistro set.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Gardenline vintage bistro set: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Ideal for any garden size, as well as patios, balconies and porches – the Aldi set is foldable, easy to store and a breeze to assemble.

With the easing of lockdown now allowing us to host friends and family, the bistro set is perfect for catching up over coffee or cocktails as the weather warms and the evenings stretch out.

Comprising of one table and two chairs, the cream bistro set keeps it simple with the vintage and Parisian-style design on the tabletop and chair backs that make us wistful for city break holidays.

At just £69.99, it won’t break the bank either, with most vintage bistro sets out there costing upwards of £200. Available to pre-order right now, the set officially launches on Sunday 9 May.

If you miss out on getting your hands on the budget supermarket’s vintage-inspired bistro set, there are plenty of other options to get your garden ready for socialising this summer.

(Habitat)

Though slightly more costly than Aldi’s version, this Habitat trough 2 seater bistro set (£150, Habitat.co.uk) adds some industrial edge to your garden. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best garden furniture pieces, our reviewer said this “cleverly designed” set is a great option for smaller spaces. It “not only allows two to sit comfortably but still leaves enough room to plant some of your favourite plants or flowers”.

Our tester also suggested using the trough part for wine, cutlery, napkins, condiments and more. “It folds up for easy storage – although it is weather-resistant if you prefer to leave it out – and we love the soft sage green colour that gives it a nice camouflage in outside space,” they added.

(Ikea)

Making it into our guide to the best garden furniture shops, Ikea has some of the most aesthetically pleasing and affordable garden furniture pieces around this summer. This Ikea tarno table and two chairs (£35, Ikea.com) caught our eye and rivals the Aldi set as another great budget piece. Foldable, durable and boasting an industrial steel powder-coat, the set is crafted from natural acacia hardwood and is perfect for a cosy corner of the garden or balcony seating.

