It won’t be long before the sun-soaked days and long, balmy evenings we’ve been pining for will (fingers crossed) be here – and with them, the perfect excuse to spend more time relaxing al fresco.

Summer-ready essentials like a new garden furniture set or shady solutions like parasoles and shade sails are bound to be on many shoppers’ checklists in the coming weeks, but with the notoriously indecisive British weather to contend with, best to invest in some outdoor heating too.

As you’d expect, Aldi has been on hand with heaps of garden essentials to help you spruce up your garden for summer 2023 more affordably, offering everything from its sell-out success egg chair to rattan furniture – and its outdoor heating range is worth a look.

While its fire pits have been a raging success – in fact, they’re nearly all sold out – there is still one design to get your mitts on this week, while the choice of outdoor heaters touches on parasole options and portable picks.

Whether you’re planning a garden party this bank holiday weekend, a wholesome gathering with friends or simply want to bring warmth to your evenings spent outdoors, grab one of Aldi’s fire pits and patio heaters before they’re gone.

Aldi gardenline firepit with log store: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

As far as afforable fire pits go, this log store design looks as functional as it does striking. From the natural concrete finish to the geometric silhouette of the log store below, it’s bound to become a focal point of any outdoor space. Made with steel, chrome and concrete the design is conveniently stacked to allow for your logs to be placed below the fire bowl – perfect for freeing up more space in your garden.

Gardenline patio heater: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Gardenline)

A portable heating solution for your outdoor space, be prepared when the inevitable evening chill sets in, with Aldi’s patio heater. There are three heat settings to choose from which will allow for chilly guests to tailor the temperature of their al fresco setting just so. Plus, the angle of the heater itself can be adjusted, a convenient feature ensuring everyone can be toasty and warm.

Aldi portable outdoor tower heater: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

When portability is your main priority, plump for this portable tower heater. While the model is corded, its portability is owed to the built-in carry handle – and the cable measures 1.8m too – so you can move around and carry the heater back indoors with ease. The convenient choice for summer soirees too, it boasts both splash-proof materials and a built-in safety trip switch for peace of mind. You can save almost 40 per cent while it’s reduced.

Aldi gardenline parasol heater: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’ve ever been eternally grateful for the parasol heater above your head in the pub garden, Aldi is selling a similar overhead heating solution for your own garden. Designed with four heater heads facing at different angles the heater will be perfect for creating a warming glow over dinner parties and cocktails al fresco. Aldi says that this design will be compatible with all garden parasols.

Aldi patio heater with bluetooth speaker: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to be the life of the party, this Swiss army knife of patio heaters boasts heating, lighting and musical abilities. Not only heating your patio with its infrared light, it simultaneously provides a light source while playing the soundtrack to your gathering with a built in bluetooth speaker. Now reduced by £20, there’s savings to be had too.

Looking for more outdoor recommendations? Read our guide to Aldi’s garden Specialbuys