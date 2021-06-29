Garden furniture, particularly the stylish kind, has been hard to come by in recent months, but if you’ve been lusting after a hanging chair for a while now, we’ve got some good news.

Budget supermarket Aldi is bringing back its sell-out rope swing seat this week, so you can transform your garden into the ultimate summer paradise.

When the chair first launched in May, it sold out almost immediately and with macrame outdoor seating being very on-trend – we saw a similar style launch at B&M – we predict the same will happen this time around, so you need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Costing a thrifty £39.99, Aldi’s seat is almost identical to the Country Abodes version Mrs Hinch has in her garden, as it comes in the same cream colourway and also features tassel detailing for a true boho vibe.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your garden setup for a summer spent socialising, read on for how you can get your hands on Aldi’s highly sought-after chair hanging rope chair.

Gardenline hanging rope seat: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi has really stepped up its garden furniture game this year with a whole host of items designed to give your garden a stylish makeover. But its latest launch has really caught our eye.

Ideal for boho-inspired design lovers, this rope seat wouldn’t look out of place in Mrs Hinch’s home or in a sundrenched villa by the sea in Ibiza. Tapping into the macrame trend, it’s decorated with tassels and includes a ceiling mount, chain and all the fixings you need to get set up. The chair is available to pre-order now, with an estimated dispatch date of Thursday 1 July.

All you need to think about now is which one of Aldi’s 17 summer rosés you’ll enjoy while you kick back and relax.

Pre-order now

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, there are plenty of other options that we highly rate in our round-up of the best hanging egg chairs, including this rattan style (£301.50, Nest.co.uk) from Broste Copenhagen.

Our reviewer described it as “one of the prettiest egg chairs we’ve seen”, owing to its large windowpane weave, which gives it a contemporary and airy feel. “It’s crafted from a strong honey-toned rattan and without a stand, it’s hung via a chunky metal chain,” they said.

“If you’re lucky enough to have a mature tree with a sturdy branch at an appropriate height, you can find the perfect secluded spot for it in the garden. Thanks to its light and open design, this one looks beautiful with trailing ivy running through it, too.”

