The British summertime is finally upon us and, when it comes to outdoor entertaining, budget supermarket Aldi has got everything you need to make your gatherings more memorable.

The retailer’s Specialbuy section is like a wonderland filled with hot tubs, rattan tiki bars, hanging egg chairs and fire pit barbecues.

But Aldi’s latest launch has really caught our eye. While we have been fortunate enough to experience some sunshine so far, the UK’s volatile weather means that the temperature can really take a dip come dusk.

So, to make sure the cooler climes don’t put a premature end to your alfresco fun, Aldi has launched a portable patio heater.

Available to buy now, the appliance costs just £39.99, which is a lot cheaper than most outside heaters you will find on the market.

But, because it’s such a bargain, we expect it won’t be around long, so snap it up while you can. Here, we have all the details on the heater, along with recommendations for others that we’ve tried and tested.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Gardenline portable patio heater: £39.99, Aldi.com

(Aldi)

If you’re planning some special garden gatherings or barbecues this summer, this portable patio heater will help keep the party going for longer.

Ideal for when the sun goes down, the 700W heater oscillates to ensure heat is spread evenly in every direction. It also has two different heat settings that can be used to achieve an optimal temperature, ensuring you and your guests never get too hot or too cold.

The heater is available to buy online from today and can also be found in store. However, it’s important to note that not all Aldi shops stock every Specialbuy.

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, there are plenty of other options that we highly rate, including this copper lantern (£189, Garden4less.co.uk), which was crowned best buy in our round-up of the best patio heaters.

(Kettler)

Designed to be free-standing, the heater has a brushed copper finish and comes with a handle that means it can be moved easily or hung from a fixed point. “The single rose gold tube gave off a really cosy light that wasn’t too bright and we also really liked the built-in safety mechanism that automatically switches the heater off if it ever gets knocked over,” our reviewer said, adding that it comes in three different sizes with differing outputs.

(Argos)

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more affordable then this carbon heater (£39.99, Argos.co.uk) was chosen for being the best value. “If you’re only going to use a heater on rare occasions then you probably don’t want to break the bank, which makes this economy heater ideal,” our tester said. “It makes the most of its 1kW of heat output with a big reflector that gives a nice width to the warmth so you could get the benefit whether you were standing directly in front or to the side of the unit.”

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.