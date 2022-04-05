Aldi’s fire globe is the garden accessory we never knew we needed

Aldi’s Specialbuy section is a regular treasure trove of things we never knew we needed, and this fire globe is no exception.

With the weather promising to take a turn for the better – after all, the only way is up since the April snow showers – what better time than now to start pruning our gardens?

Hot tubs, garden furniture and even pizza ovens have made it onto the coveted middle aisle, but this new addition is definitely a head-turner. Sitting somewhere in between a Love Island hangout centrepiece and a Harry Potter-style prop, this is no ordinary firepit, but a decorative ornament sure to make a statement in any garden.

So far, key buys have included the coveted hanging egg chair, an inflatable hot tub and even a kamado barbecue that rivals the Big Green Egg models (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk), and this fire globe looks like it’s already well on the way to joining these Aldi fan favourites.

So, keep reading below for everything you need to know about the latest garden must-have from the supermarket.

Read more:

Gardenline oxidised fire globe: £94.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi.co.uk)

As fire pits go, this one is quite ornate compared to the regular modern bowl-style options, which makes it the perfect addition to an old-school English garden. Decorated with a woodland laser-cut design, it’s equal parts whimsical and practical, leaving just enough space to squeeze a stick with a marshmallow in there – a true fireside essential.

Made from oxidised steel, it should be plenty hardy, but it also has a warranty of three years, just in case. At 66cm x 50cm, it’s compact enough to be slotted into most seating arrangements.

The globe simply lifts off for any wood or kindling to be added. Of course, just be careful not to get too close once it’s lit.

At under £100, we’re pretty impressed. It even looks mighty similar to some of our top fire pits.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

Looking for more budget-friendly garden upgrades? Take a look at Aldi’s 2022 range