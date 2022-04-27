M&S’s new garden furniture range rivals Aldi for affordability

With summer well on the way, many of us are looking for ways to spruce up our garden set-up in time for days spent alfresco.

Whether it’s a hanging egg chair, pizza oven or a gazebo, the right bit of furniture can make all the difference to your outdoor space. And recently, shopping for garden essentials on a budget has been made a whole lot easier by the likes of Aldi, B&M, The Range and now, M&S.

While the stalwart is known for its purse-friendly fashion, it’s a more unlikely contender for affordable furniture – that was, until the launch of its new “Loft” garden range. Priced between £99 and £299, the 26-piece strong collection rivals Aldi for value for money.

Designed to be mixed and matched together, the coordinating range includes rattan-style armchairs, coffee tables and sofas, as well as bistro and dining sets. You’re spoilt for choice in terms of colour, too, with the furniture coming in teal, black, grey, yellow and red hues.

Ticking all our boxes for style and affordability, here’s everything we’re shopping from M&S’s new garden furniture range.

Loft Lois set of 2 armchairs: £119, Marksandspencer.com

A standout from the collection, we love the contemporary feel of these retro-inspired armchairs. Boasting a woven seat that’s suspended from a compact metal frame, the powdered matte finish adds a sleek touch. While we think this sage hue is perfect for injecting some cool colour into your outdoor space, there are also the more muted options of ochre (£119, Marksandspencer.com), teal (£119, Marksandspencer.com), natural (£119, Marksandspencer.com), grey (£119, Marksandspencer.com) and coral (£119, Marksandspencer.com) available.

Loft Lois garden nest of tables: £99, Marksandspencer.com

Including one small table (H40cm x W30cm x D30cm) and a larger version (H43cm x W40cm x D40cm), M&S’s nest of tables is minimalist in its cage design but maximum in impact. Adding the functional finishing touches to your garden set-up, the versatile pair could be used for coffee tables or simply for display. If the black isn’t for you, the tables are also available in teal (£99, Marksandspencer.com), grey (£99, Marksandspencer.com) and sage (£99, Marksandspencer.com).

Loft Lois garden coffee table: £99, Marksandspencer.com

For those wanting a larger garden table, M&S has you covered with this minimalist design. The matte finish awards the table a sleek look while the powder-coated finish ensures durability and weather resistance. Coming pre-assembled and measuring H40cm x W58cm x D58cm, the table’s more than acceptable size is ideal for entertaining guests over coffee. Team it with one of the coordinating Loft furniture sets in teal and your outdoor set-up is instantly elevated.

Loft lois garden sofa: £129, Marksandspencer.com

The ideal patio and garden solution to seating, and there’s much to love about this M&S rattan-style sofa – not merely its very affordable price tag. In-fitting with the range’s clean, minimalist style, the sofa’s stylish look owes to the woven cage design that is powder-coated to protect it from the elements. If you prefer, the piece is also available in grey (£129, Marksandspencer.com) and teal (£129, Marksandspencer.com).

Loft Lois 4 seater garden table and chairs: £299, Marksandspencer.com

Though this is the most pricey piece in the range, M&S’s four-seater set is still a fraction of the cost of most garden dining sets. Helping to make a statement out of your alfresco dinners the stylish square table is complete with four matching woven caged chairs. Designed with comfort in mind, the chairs all boast curved frame and armrests. The teal hue is perfect for livening up your outdoor space or alternatively, the set is available in grey (£299, Marksandspencer.com).

Loft Lois bistro set: £199, Marksandspencer.com

Enjoy your morning coffee alfresco with M&S’s bistro set. Crafted from powder-coated metal, the durable furniture is designed for all-year-round use – making for a practical yet stylish addition to your outdoor space. While we love the muted and modern aesthetic of the natural colourway, the set is also available in grey (£199, Marksandspencer.com) and teal (£199, Marksandspencer.com).

