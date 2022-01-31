If you’re still mourning the great egg chair sell-out of 2021, fear not, because we come bearing the news you’ve all been waiting for – B&M’s range is finally back in stock.

Back due to huge demand, the coveted garden furniture item, which counts cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch as a fan, has been like gold dust over the past couple years, sending shoppers into a frenzy nationwide and selling out completely within a matter of weeks.

For 2022, the bargain retailer has brought back three of its popular designs, including the original Siena hanging egg chair for £225, the larger Siena snuggle double hanging egg chair for £325 and the New York slim line hanging chair for only £150 – a real steal considering similar versions on Wayfair could set you back thousands.

Snap up the original Siena, Siena snuggle double or New York slim line hanging egg chairs now (B&M)

But the good news doesn’t stop there, as B&M is introducing a brand new design for 2022 – the island paradise hanging chair. Costing £250, the new addition features an on-trend Seventies-inspired rattan frame and cocooning oval shape that comes complete with cosy cream cushions and a slimline black stand that allows you to gently rock back and forth.

The retailer has launched a brand new design for 2022 (B&M)

While it might seem premature to start thinking about prepping your outdoor space for the warmer weather, we suggest you snap one up fast as we predict they’ll sell out at record speed. The entire range is currently only available to buy in-store, so head down to your nearest B&M now to make sure you don’t miss out.

If you don’t have a B&M nearby or were pipped to the post, all is not lost, as there are plenty of other designs available to shop online. Comfortable, stylish and highly Instagrammable, we’ve rounded up our pick of hanging egg chairs you can buy right now.

Argos home rattan effect hanging egg chair, grey: £360, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

One for the modern patio, Argos’s offering comes in a chic grey colour with a simple black metal frame that, handily, can be dismantled when not in use. In our round-up of the best egg chairs, our tester said it provided a “seriously inviting spot to relax in” and praised “its puffy cushioning and headrest”, which are “ergonomically designed for comfort”.

Lyra hanging chair, grey and blue: £495, Made.com

(Made.com)

Snap up this contemporary egg chair from Made right now, which has a geometric design and angular silhouette that’s made from a woven poly-rattan material. Featuring in our round-up of the best egg chairs, our tester highlighted its sturdy steel frame, which comes in a vibrant sea blue, “ensuring it stands out rather than fading into the background”. “Larger than most, and with a generous swing height, this is a luxurious patio piece you’ll be fighting your housemates over,” they added.

Moda swing chair: £995, Modafurnishings.co.uk

(IndyBest)

This substantial swinging egg chair is ideal for lovers of boho design, as it’s made from on-trend rattan and comes with a luxuriously low and laid-back sit. “We loved the attention to detail in this one – the lower half of the chair is densely woven while the upper section boasts a boho-inspired circular pattern, ensuring you’re both cocooned and feeling free,” our tester said in our round-up of the best egg chairs. “Sumptuously deep-filled cushions with removable covers make this egg chair a practical and perfectly relaxing buy.”

Sika Design hanging egg chair: £2,119, Skandium.com

(IndyBest)

If your budget allows, this Skandi-style egg chair is sure to be a hit. Available in both indoor or outdoor configurations, it has a distinctive sculptural form with a dense basket weave. Described as a great choice for design purists, our tester said it had “solid shaping” and gave the feeling of being “luxuriously cocooned and shut off from the world”.

