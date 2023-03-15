Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the most coveted garden buys of the last few years, hanging egg chairs are a simple yet oh so effective way to (quite literally) elevate your outdoor set-up.

And with spring and the promise of summetime soirees on the horizon, now’s the time to kit out your garden for 2023. But with barbecues to plan, outdoor sofas that are in need of an upgrade and perhaps even a pizza oven on the wishlist, sprucing up your alfresco space can add up to a costly affair.

Fortunately for those shopping on a budget, Homebase has just restocked its hanging egg chair that rival’s Aldi’s sell-out design in both aesthetics and affordability.

Setting you back £200, it’s one of the cheapest options on the market – yet it doesn’t scrimp on the designer look. Bearing a striking resemblance to costly hanging egg chairs from the likes of John Lewis and Charles Bentley, Homebase’s affordable alternative features an on-trend rattan finish and plush cushioning.

Whether you’re already organising sun-drenched gatherings in your outdoor space or missed out on Aldi’s coveted sell-out supersize chair, here’s everything you need to know about Homebase’s hanging egg chair.

Homebase grey single hanging egg chair: £200, Homebase.co.uk

(Homebase )

Setting you back just £200, Homebase’s hanging egg chair is a steal compared to many on the market. The coocooning chair is suspended off a sturdy steel frame that’s powder-coated to help protect it from the elements. Contrasting with the black stand, the weather-resistant woven rattan-effect chair adds a contemporary and laid-back look to your outdoor space, while the plush cushioning and pillow headrest are made for comfortably curling up in.

Whether serving as an idyllic relaxation spot in the corner of your garden or adding interest to your patio or terrace, the aesthetically pleasing design is an affordable winner.

Buy now

If you happen to miss out on snapping up Homebase’s deal, the hanging egg chair that took the crown in our round-up costs just £50 more.

JYSK hanging chair GJERN, nature: £250, Jysk.co.uk

(JYSK)

“There’s so much to love about JYSK’s egg chair, not least its tantalisingly affordable price,” praised our writer. “Simple in design and crafted from poly-rattan with a sturdy black metal frame, it more than does the job.” Noting its comfortable upholstered cushioning, nifty headrest and durable wipe-clean design, it’s no surprise that it was the best overall.

Buy now

