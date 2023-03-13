Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even if it’s just a slight, almost indistinguishable rise in the temperature outside, it doesn’t take much for us to get excited about the arrival of spring. In fact, we’re already counting down the minutes when we can swap out our winter coats for a lighter bomber jacket.

With the promise of longer evenings and (hopefully) a fair few sunny afternoons on the horizon, you may be dreaming of ways to spruce up your outdoor space with some stylish garden furniture.

Planning on hosting all the events next season in your sun-drenched space? Then you’ll want to think about investing in a pizza oven or barbecue. Or perhaps you’re lusting after a rattan-effect rocking chair or swish garden sofa to spruce up your space.

Whatever your reasons, the garden furniture range at budget one-stop-shop Aldi boasts plenty of enviably chic and functional sets at markedly low price points. And, luckily for fans of the sell-out cult favourite, its supersize rattan hanging egg chair is finally back in stock. It is more expensive at £344.99 (Aldi.co.uk) but for that price tag you’ll now get a wider, more luxuriously spacious seat than the original hanging egg chair.

Considering that the original size was famously known to go out of stock almost as soon as it hit the (online) shelves, we’re expecting this to be just as coveted. So, if the scaled-up pew has taken your fancy, here is everything you need to know about the hanging egg chair’s return...

Complete with a rattan-effect domed seat and cushions suspended by a powder-coated steel frame, the supermarket’s supersize hanging egg chair boasts a wide seating area which looks plenty spacious enough to curl up and get comfortable. Billed by the supermarket as robust and easy to assemble it comes with everything you need (including fixtures and tools) to get your new pew ready to go.

While this is undoubtedly a large addition to anyone’s garden – the frame reaches around 202cm tall and 135cm wide once assembled – it’s a great focal point and possibly a better choice for smaller spaces than a bistro set or garden sofa. It should also be a pretty low maintenance purchase considering it’s protected with UV resistant materials and comes complete with a water-repellent cover when you need to defend it against the temperamental British weather.

While we haven’t hopped into this larger model before, Aldi’s original was crowned “best bang for your buck” in our roundup of the best hanging egg chairs, with our tester noting how it “looks and feels much more expensive than it is.” Admittedly, the large egg chair is now pricier than it has been previously (it was £299.99 last summer), some hanging chairs will push the £2,000 mark. So, considering this is a double chair too, there’s still plenty of bang for your buck here.

The chair is available to be pre-ordered now for dispatch on 19 March. Happy lounging!

