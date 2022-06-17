Unless you’ve been living under a rock, there are two words you will have heard many, many times in recent weeks: Love Island. Finally, after a year of waiting, the summer dating show is back on ITV, gracing our screens with drama nearly every evening of the week.

In previous years, viewers were desperate to get their hands on contestants’ latest I Saw It First garms. But this year’s season is a little different. The 2022 series has ditched fast fashion altogether, in favour of second-hand style. Now, fans of the show can shop for their favourite pre-loved looks on ebay, like these second-hand dupes for Ekin-Su’s dress.

You can also stock up on all the contestants’ make-up must-haves from the 2022 season, including Versace perfume and the Nude eyeshadow palette, via the Love Island-approved range at Boots.

But that’s not all viewers want to get their hands on. You’ve seen the Love Island water bottle and the Love Island suitcase, but this year you can shop for something even better – the iconic Love Island sofa.

Yep, that’s right, the garden seat that has seated the likes of Ekin-Su, Luca Bish, Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti is on sale right now on Made.com. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Made avarna garden sofa: £1,995, Made.com

(Made.com)

If you don’t recognise this stylish sofa straight away, that will be because it’s normally covered with stripy pink and teal-blue cushions on the show. But this is the real deal.

The exact garden sofa that features on Love Island is in the shade “whitewash acacia wood”, but the chic seat actually comes in three other colours and styles – “dark acacia wood” and khaki, as well as “acacia and grey”. There is also a three seater garden sofa in the collection in grey, which comes in at £950.

As the set is modular, you don’t have to pop it in the corner – you can arrange the sofa’s sections however you like. So it seems perfect for your next summertime soirée.

The team at Made has said sales of the sofa have increased by 233 per cent since the show began. While we’ve not tested this piece ourselves, we’re huge fans of Made’s furniture here at IndyBest, and have featured it in a plethora of reviews owing to its high quality craftmanship.

The hanging egg chairs to shop this summer

If you’re looking for something slightly smaller (not all of us have Spanish villas to kit out), we hear you. Thankfully, we’ve reviewed a range of hanging egg chairs – the garden furniture piece of the season. If there’s one thing Brits love, it’s a swinging seat to read a book in or enjoy an Aperol spritz. Bonus: it looks great on your Instagram feed too.

Although we’re sure the original idea was to swing it off a tree, most egg chairs nowadays come with a more suitable metal stand. But endless options to choose from, it can be hard to know which egg chair to get your hands on. No need to worry – we tested them for you, and there was one clear winner for the summer.

The egg chair from Jysk (£225, Jysk.co.uk) landed a spot in our review thanks to being soft but sturdy, and stylish too. And for £225, it’s almost as cheap as the famous Aldi version. Our reviewer said: “There’s so much to love about JYSK’s egg chair, not least its tantalisingly affordable price.”

But if you’re looking for a Love Island-style summer of romance, you might want to look into this deluxe version that’s made for two. The rose rattan hanging chair from Mazel Living (£699, Mazelliving.co.uk) is big enough for couples, and is a luxurious choice for the season. Our reviewer noted its “plump cushioning” and “double-pronged support”. At just shy of £700, it’s on the expensive end, but we’d say it’s worth it.

