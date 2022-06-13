The bikinis, the washboard abs and the slow-motion pans are back for another series of Love Island, and this year, the contestants are using a saucy new smartphone that apparently makes sexy singletons jump up and down, screeching whenever they receive a text.

It’s no secret that Love Islanders get their phones taken away from them before they enter the villa, but the contestants are provided with a pared-back smartphone. Reports suggest that they can only use them to text each other and the producers and take pictures, even though they’re usually much more capable devices.

Since 2018, Love Island has stayed loyal to one smartphone manufacturer, with contestants being given Samsung Galaxy devices. First there was the Samsung Galaxy 8+ in 2018, then the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in both 2019 and 2020, and then the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in 2021.

But you may have noticed something different this series. Islanders are sporting a new handset, and it’s not a Galaxy device. Instead, this year, the contestants are using sleek, uniquely-designed handsets with intriguing black camera bars on the rear and neat dual-tone designs. But what phone is it?

It’s the Google Pixel 6 pro and while Love Island might have you believe that it’s only good for snapping selfies and sending messages, this thing is much more than a simple text machine.

Read more:

In fact, the Google Pixel 6 pro was a compelling enough device that our reviewer bid their old Samsung Galaxy phone farewell and jumped ship to the Pixel 6 pro. Now they’re probably cracking on with lots of single people in a bikini while declaring they’ve got a text. If you want to find out more about the Pixel 6 pro, why we love it for more than just its ability to send texts and the best deals on the handset, we’ve got you covered below.

Google Pixel 6 pro: £759.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

Screen size and resolution: 6.7in, 1,440 x 3,120px, 512 pixels per inch

6.7in, 1,440 x 3,120px, 512 pixels per inch Screen technology: OLED

OLED Storage capacity: 128/256/512GB

128/256/512GB Expandable storage? No

No Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide

50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide Camera (front): 11MP

11MP Dimensions: 163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9mm

163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9mm Weight: 210g

210g Headphone jack? No

No Wireless-chargeable? Yes

Yes 5G? Yes

The Pixel 6 pro is the latest and greatest smartphone from Google, and as you’ve seen on Love Island already, it has a distinctive design that has viewers asking, “what is that?”. While other manufacturers usually place the rear cameras on the top left, this one will stand out from the crowd – just like the contestants hope to.

Made of Gorilla glass victus to ensure their strength, “the Pixel 6 and the 6 pro both have bright, punchy displays that should satisfy anyone,” our writer said in their review. “It’s the best display Google has put on a phone yet, and it feels easily comparable to the best Samsung can offer.”

Featuring a large 6.7in, 1440p screen with slightly smaller bezels, the Pixel 6 pro boasts a 10-120Hz refresh rate. “This makes it more responsive for quick-action games, but also means it can save power when it’s not needed for the always-on display,” our writer added.

The Pixel 6 pro features three cameras on the rear, a 50MP main sensor – much larger than Google has used before, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 4x telephoto camera. The real hallmark feature here is the magic eraser. “Handled by Google’s artificial intelligence in its Tensor chip. It lets you remove objects or people from the background of your shots”, our writer explained, which is probably what an islander must have used to remove poor Liam.

It comes in stormy black, cloudy white and light yellow colourways, and our writer praised the Pixel 6 pro’s (5004mAh) battery life. “Using the phones intensively all day – taking photos, playing games, watching videos, it still managed to last until the next morning without needing to be charged”, they said.

Right now, you can save almost £89 on the stormy black colourway handset (was £849, now £759.99. Amazon.co.uk). If you want the standard Pixel 6, then you can save a more modest 4 per cent on the handset (was £599, now £575.34, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on smartphones and other tech buys, try the links below:

Looking for more smartphone options? Check out our Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max review