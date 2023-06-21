13 best garden shears and secateurs for trimming grass, hedges and shrubs

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In an era when there’s a type of gardening shears for every imaginable job, finding the right pair can be a minefield, so it’s important to think about exactly what you’ll be using your shears for.

Pruning shears should have razor-sharp blades – ideally made from steel or, even better, titanium. Features to look out for include sap grooves, to prevent sap clogging your shears, and a wire-cutting notch, which eliminates the need to carry a wire or cord cutter during your gardening sessions.

For precision work, the ability to adjust the alignment of the blade can prove incredibly useful, while a safety lock can prevent accidental injuries.

Oliver Hill, founder of gardening site GardenList, suggests taking a moment to figure out what gardening tasks you’ll be undertaking. “Hand pruners are good for small and precise cuts, lopper-style shears are great for slightly larger branches, and hedge shears are perfect for… small tree branches. Electric shears can be used for large jobs.”

Once you’ve invested in your shears, you’ll want to take good care of them, to ensure they perform better and last longer. “The sharper the shears, the cleaner the cut and the less likely the leaves will be damaged,” says Mark Gregory, designer of the Savills Garden at Chelsea Flower Show 2023.

How we tested

We admit it – we haven’t been in the gardening game that long, but since we decided to enthusiastically embrace the world of horticulture several years ago, we’ve amassed a large collection of tools and a pretty decent amount of expertise. In other words, not only do we know our potato forks from our pruners, but we’ve developed a rather impressive understanding of what to look for when it comes to essentials such as shears.

The ones we’ve included in this round-up are suited to a wide range of tasks, but thankfully our garden was the perfect environment. These shears were tested on everything from gladiolas to grass (who doesn’t want a perfect lawn, after all?), in all weather conditions.

The best garden shears and secateurs for 2023 are: