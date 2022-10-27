Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the evenings drawing in, there’s no better excuse to hunker down and light a warming winter candle. Landing just in time for the festive season, Aldi has relaunched its sell-out range of The White Company-inspired candles and diffusers.

The Hotel Collection’s black glass candle and black diffusers are available in three seasonal scents – cedar, myrrh and black musk; dark wood and cardamom; and cedarwood, vanilla and pepper – and boast a burn time of 50 hours.

While The White Company’s amber, mandarin and sandalwood two-wick candle costs £35 (Thewhitecompany.com), Aldi’s bargain alternative will set you back just £3.99 – saving you nearly 90 per cent.

Packaged in sleek matte-black lacquer on glass, the scents are the perfect tonic for dark mornings and chilly evenings.

Whether you’re looking for a candle to warm up winter days or light up your festive dinner party, here’s everything you need to know about the return of Aldi’s sell-out Hotel Collection candle and diffuser range.

Aldi dark wood and cardamom candle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Cased in a stylish matte-black glass pot, complete with a lid, Aldi’s 300g candle ejects a cosy dark wood and cardamom scent with a burn time of up to 50 hours. Featuring two wicks – just like The White Company’s luxe noir candle – Aldi’s black collection candle also comes in cedar, myrrh and black musk (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) and cedarwood, vanilla and pepper (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) scents.

Aldi cedar, myrrh and musk diffuser: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi’s 100g Hotel Collection diffuser is just what you need to warm up your home this winter. Packaged in a sleek black glass container, the 12 natural reeds will fill the room with a cedar, myrrh and musk aroma. Or, choose between the cedarwood, vanilla and pepper (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) and dark wood and cardamom diffuser (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk).

