Aldi’s winter candle and reed diffuser range is back – and it’s 90 per cent cheaper than The White Company’s

There are three warming seasonal scents in the collection

Daisy Lester
Thursday 27 October 2022 13:51
The range starts from £3.99

With the evenings drawing in, there’s no better excuse to hunker down and light a warming winter candle. Landing just in time for the festive season, Aldi has relaunched its sell-out range of The White Company-inspired candles and diffusers.

The Hotel Collection’s black glass candle and black diffusers are available in three seasonal scents – cedar, myrrh and black musk; dark wood and cardamom; and cedarwood, vanilla and pepper – and boast a burn time of 50 hours.

While The White Company’s amber, mandarin and sandalwood two-wick candle costs £35 (Thewhitecompany.com), Aldi’s bargain alternative will set you back just £3.99 – saving you nearly 90 per cent.

Packaged in sleek matte-black lacquer on glass, the scents are the perfect tonic for dark mornings and chilly evenings.

Whether you’re looking for a candle to warm up winter days or light up your festive dinner party, here’s everything you need to know about the return of Aldi’s sell-out Hotel Collection candle and diffuser range.

Aldi dark wood and cardamom candle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Cased in a stylish matte-black glass pot, complete with a lid, Aldi’s 300g candle ejects a cosy dark wood and cardamom scent with a burn time of up to 50 hours. Featuring two wicks – just like The White Company’s luxe noir candle – Aldi’s black collection candle also comes in cedar, myrrh and black musk (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) and cedarwood, vanilla and pepper (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) scents.

Aldi cedar, myrrh and musk diffuser: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi’s 100g Hotel Collection diffuser is just what you need to warm up your home this winter. Packaged in a sleek black glass container, the 12 natural reeds will fill the room with a cedar, myrrh and musk aroma. Or, choose between the cedarwood, vanilla and pepper (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) and dark wood and cardamom diffuser (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk).

For more home fragrances, check out our round-up of the best reed diffusers that fill your home with scent

