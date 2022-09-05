Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the cooler months stretching out ahead of us and the promise of more time spent indoors, you may be thinking of small ways to make your home more inviting, cozy and calm – essential oil diffusers can be a great way to do just that.

Proving to be particularly popular is The White Company’s electronic diffuser. With the brand’s characteristically slick design, it uses essential oils and water to hydrate the air and fill your space with fragrance, and all you need to do is press a button.

With an impressive star rating and plenty of happy shoppers, this is one of the brand’s bestselling products, but there’s a catch. As with many luxury products sold by The White Company, this isn’t a purse-friendly home improvement, as it costs £70 – but thereis a dupe you can buy right now for £52 less and it hails from none other than George Home at Asda.

The budget supermarket isn’t new to an affordable lookalike, whether it’s The Row’s flip flops dupes or a £25 version of Hotel Chocolat’s £99 velvetiser, so we’ve always got our eye out for the next bargain.

If you’re tempted by the sound (or smell) of this one, then read on for all you need to know about the electronic diffusers.

The White Company electronic diffuser: £70, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

Wrapped in a sleek, white ceramic cover, this diffuser certainly looks the part. Fill up the water tank and add your chosen essential oils – The White Stuff’s selection includes an aromatic Seychelles scent and a lime and bay offering – but these are sold separately.

To work it, you simply press the button, which will fill the space with hydration and scents, a process the brand says takes mere minutes, while there’s also the option to set a timer for every one, two or three hours.

Buy now

George Home Asda ylang & white rose mist diffuser: £18, Asda.com

(George Home )

Already fragranced with a cocktail of scents, including muguet, melon, geranium, clove leaf and ylang ylang, you won’t need to buy any more essential oils when you first get started, which means you’re actually making an even bigger saving than on first look. Once they run out though, you can still use your own essential oils too.

In terms of appearance, the two diffusers look remarkably similar, with both sharing that white ceramic appearance and wood-effect base, which we think would fit nicely with most home decor choices.

The tank holds 80ml of water but turns off automatically after three hours, which should ensure it’s not left on any longer than is safe, and while the price is super low, you can always look to the 100-day guarantee for peace of mind.

Buy now

