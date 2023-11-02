Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the arrival of blustery and rainy winter weather comes muddy footprints, damp leaves, sticky pawprints, and wet scooter wheels leaving marks around the home. Coupled with the possibility of more house guests over the Christmas party season, many of us are starting to look for efficient ways to keep our floors clean.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are typically lighter than corded models, making them a convenient option for daily use to keep on top of every spot of dirt. Battery life is also improving all the time, with some models offering an hour of full power on a single charge, so you can cover multiple rooms at once, without a cord tripping you up or holding you back.

If you’re yet to invest in a cordless vacuum cleaner or your current appliance lacks power, the good news is Amazon has just slashed the price of Shark’s popular stratos model.

While we haven’t tested this exact appliance before, a very similar one featured in our edit of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, landing the top spot for its excellent suction power on both carpet and hard floors. Here’s how to snap it up for less.

Shark stratos cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Weighing just 2.16kg and with 60 minutes of battery life, this is a seriously nifty machine that can be used on both carpets and hard floors. Like the top pick in our edit of best cordless vacuum cleaners, it features clean sense IQ technology to adjust suction power automatically, ensuring you pick up a maximum amount of mess with each use. Our tester found it “cleaned like a dream”.

If there’s a pet in the household, or anyone with long hair, a standout feature on this vacuum cleaner is the anti-hair-wrap technology. This prevents hair from tangling around the brush, so the floor head is free to collect other debris and dust.

More standout features to note include an anti-odor pack for adding some fragrance to the room as you clean, while you can expect help from the LED headlights when it comes to seeing dust and dirt. When testing the very similar stratos pet pro model, we found these LED headlights helped with “cleaning staircases or car upholstery”. Converting from a stick vacuum to a handheld one took just a couple of seconds.

This Shark stratos model also bends, so you don’t have to. A button on the top will collapse the hose flat for effortless cleaning under furniture. It can also fully fold when you want to store it – it takes up very little room when not in use.

