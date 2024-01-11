This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner is reduced by £150

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keeping carpets and hard floors clean can often feel like a losing battle – especially for people with children or pets. Crumbs, fur, muddy footprints and pawprints mean most of us need to use a vacuum cleaner at least once a day. Having a powerful, easy-to-use vacuum cleaner could speed up this chore, and we’ve spied a saving of £150 on one of our favourite Shark models.

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, whether your old one is packing up or you need something lighter or more powerful, now is the time to shop. Amazon has reduced the Shark stratos cordless vacuum cleaner, which is a top-rated IndyBest buy, to less than £250.

With no cords to plug in, this 2kg appliance is designed to help you clean your home faster, without too much effort on your part. With Shark’s revolutionary Clean Sense IQ technology, it can detect hidden dirt that’s too small for the naked eye, and increase suction power to make sure it all disappears inside the dust bin.

The brush works on both carpets and hard floors, so there’s no need to keep swapping attachments unless you want to clean the sofa or the car. It’s also said to remove up to 99.9 per cent of dirt, dust particles and invisible allergens.

Normally £399.99, the Shark stratos cordless vacuum cleaner now comes with a £150 discount at Amazon. Here’s everything we know about the model and the unmissable deal.

With 60 minutes of battery life, the Shark stratos cordless vacuum cleaner offers enough power for a whole house clean, without having to stop and change power sockets. But our tester was very impressed with how deeply it cleaned carpets, so much so, that it was named best overall in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. “If having a clean house fills you with joy, this Shark cordless vacuum cleaner will make you euphoric,” they said. The vacuum’s clean sense IQ technology means it’s constantly calculating what suction levels you need to pick up the most mess, adjusting the suction levels for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up than other vacuum cleaners, according to the brand.

With one push of the top button, it converts to a handheld, making it “super easy” to use on stairs and cleaning every little crevice. You won’t need to bend down to get under furniture, either, with our tester noting “the hose folds back on itself”, so you can use it at a 180-degree angle, sliding under sofas and chairs as well as tables. It can also fully fold when you want to store it – it takes up very little room when not in use.

More standout features to note include an anti-odour pack for adding some fragrance to the room as you clean, while you can expect help from the LED headlights when it comes to seeing dust and dirt. During testing, our reviewer found these LED headlights helped with “dirt hiding under furniture”, as well as pet hair that can be hard to see with the naked eye. Thanks to anti-hair-wrap technology, pet hair was sucked down the hose immediately. Our tester said it “worked like a dream”.

