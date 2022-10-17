Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With the rising cost of living, many of us are looking for ways to live more frugally this winter – whether it’s investing in an electric blanket, rustling up meals with an air fryer or opting for a more energy-efficient way to dry clothes. There’s another option to consider too: dehumidifiers.

While a tumble dryer could set you back around £1.55 an hour to run, a dehumidifier is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to operate (depending on the model’s extracting power and wattage).

Cheaper than a heated airer, these multi-purpose appliances are quickly becoming one of the most coveted cold-weather buys, as energy prices continue to soar.

Though admittedly more of an initial investment, dehumidifiers work to extract moisture and dampness from your surroundings – in turn, potentially halving your laundry drying time. Touted to be great for allergy sufferers, the machines often boast additional benefits, such as neutralising harmful bacteria in your home.

Better still, you can save more than 40 per cent on one of IndyBest’s top-rated machines right now, courtesy of Amazon. Here’s the lowdown on PureMate’s 2.2l digital dehumidifier.

Read more:

PureMate 2.2l digital dehumidifier: Was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(PureMate)

Praised as “sleek and uber portable” by our tester, PureMate’s appliance weighs just under 3kg. With its capacity for up to 500ml of water per day, it’s an ideal choice for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms and kitchens.

It operates quietly too, thanks to its thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate. Not to mention its 2.2l tank has an auto-shut-off function, so there’s no danger of it overflowing if you forget to empty it.

A breeze to operate, there’s a digital control panel on the front, displaying the current humidity level and temperature. “It also has a 24-hour timer, so it’s easy to set up to run for a few hours after you’ve been cooking, or if you want to clear the air a bit before you go to sleep,” our reviewer said.

In light of the energy price-cap hike, PureMate’s dehumidifier can offer a more affordable way to dry your washing, as it helps to draw moisture and allergens away from clothing.

If you’re looking for another reason to invest now, Amazon has slashed the price of PureMate’s dehumidifier by 42 per cent, to help you ditch the damp this winter.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on energy-efficient devices, try the links below:

Looking for more energy-efficient appliances? Our expert-led guide has you covered