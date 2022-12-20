Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joining air fryers, heated airers and electric blankets in the roster of products that have risen to cult status during the cost-of-living crisis, dehumidifiers are selling out left, right and centre.

Lauded by Martin Lewis, the money saving expert dubbed the appliances as a cost-effective alternative to “demon” tumble dryers for drying clothes, during The Martin Lewis Podcast.

While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1 per hour to run, a dehumidifier will set you back as little as 10p to 30p an hour (depending on the model’s extracting power and wattage).

Not only are they a more energy-efficient way to dry laundry, these machines also work to extract allergens, moisture and dampness from your surroundings. So, if you’ve noticed mould or a musty odour around your home, that’s yet another reason why it might be time to invest in one of these machines.

With such a range of benefits, the high demand for dehumidifiers this winter is understandable – particularly as energy prices soar. If dehumidifiers have piqued your interest, we’ve found all the retailers where they are still in stock, and we’ve listed them below.

Where can you buy dehumidifiers right now?

Dehumidifiers are – unsurprisingly – hot property this winter, meaning many retailers and brands have already sold out of the nifty appliances or have huge backlogs. As such, we’ve rounded-up all the top UK retailers that still have dehumidifiers in stock, from Amazon to Argos.

We’ll be regularly updating this article, to let you know when others become available – and we’d also suggest adding any products to your wish lists on the retailer’s website. Before you buy, it’s important to decide which size tank you need (the size will depend on your space) and energy costs.

These are the best ones we’ve spotted so far:

What does a dehumidifier do?

A dehumidifier is a multi-purpose appliance that extracts moisture out of the air in your home, helping prevent mould, dust and dampness. This also makes them good for allergy sufferers, as they help clean the air of allergens and bacteria.

But the benefits don’t end there. Dehumidifiers have also been dubbed a more cost-effective and energy-efficient way to dry laundry. In a recent episode of The Martin Lewis Podcast, the money saving expert suggested using one of these machines rather than a tumble dryer.

Read more: An expert-led guide to energy-efficient appliances

He’s also explained that dehumidifiers can be cheaper than putting the heating on to dry clothes: “Many dehumidifiers have different wattages – the one I checked out was 200W,” Lewis explained on his podcast. “Once we know it’s 200W and we know a kilowatt is 1,000W, which is how electricity tends to be priced, we know this is a fifth of a kilowatt.

“And you pay roughly 34p per kilowatt per hour. A fifth is 7p, so you’re going to pay roughly 7p per hour to run a dehumidifier at 200W, assuming it uses full power the whole time. Which is generally far, far cheaper than putting the heating on,” he continued.

How does a dehumidifier work?

A dehumidifier works by removing excess water from the air and lowering humidity levels, which can get rid of pollutants, mould, damp and allergens. It does this by drawing warm air currents into its coils, via a fan, with the warm air contracting to form condensation within the dehumidifier.

Are dehumidifiers expensive to run?

Compared with a tumble dryer – which costs upwards of £1 to run per hour – the running cost of an average dehumidifier can be as little as 10p an hour. Though heated airers are even cheaper to run (some cost as little as 3p an hour), the range of benefits that come with a dehumidifier could be worth the initial investment and slightly higher running costs.

What size and capacity of dehumidifiers is best?

Ahead of purchasing a dehumidifier, you need to decide which size tank is best for your home. For example, a 1-10l capacity machine will easily cover a bedroom, a 10-20l appliance will serve a two-bed house, 15-20l will cover a three-bed and you’ll need 20-25l for a four-bed family home. The size of the tank is more important than the size of the machine, but you should, of course, choose one that fits your space best.

