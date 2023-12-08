The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This IndyBest-approved electric heater will keep you warm this winter – and it’s reduced now
Keep the whole family toasty with this discounted space heater
As temperatures continue to plummet, with snow on the horizon, and energy costs continuing to climb, you shouldn't have to sacrifice your warmth this winter. And now you don't have to, thanks to a generous saving on this tried and tested Russell Hobbs electric heater at Amazon.
It’s well-known that electric heaters can be the answer to avoiding turning on the central heating. You can target bursts of heat for whatever room you're in, rather than blasting the whole house (and your wallet). Perfect for those who work from home or anyone wanting to bring an extra cosiness to their space this Christmas, and when you can do it for less- why wouldn't you?
Russell Hobbs electric convection plug-in heater: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
This Russell Hobbs model was named best for heating large spaces in our review of the best electric heaters. It can warm a room as large as 20 sqm, meaning every single person, and the dog should be comfy and cosy. Speaking of which, our reviewer recommended the appliance as being particularly handy for families with young children or pets due to its automatic shut-off setting, should it ever be knocked over.
The heater also boasts a warming 2000W heat output, and our tester was particularly impressed by how intuitive the machine is. “This heater was excellent at heating a room to a set temperature, powering off while the room stayed at that temperature and then whizzing into action again if it detected a decrease,” they noted. This means there is no unnecessary energy usage, plus now you can get all of that for less than £40 at Amazon.
