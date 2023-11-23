This Instant vortex air fryer is 30% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re all over air fryers here at IndyBest. Whether it’s a brand-spanking new spec, a much-loved model coming back in stock or a discount that’s doing the rounds, we have eyes everywhere when it comes to picking out the best products and letting you know which ones are worth buying.

Constantly reviewing the latest and greatest models, we’ve already shared with you our favourite air fryers, from Tower to Tefal, but one has piqued our interest even more, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Landing a spot in our review of the best air fryers, the cost-cutting kitchen kit has had its price slashed by 31 per cent, taking it down to less than £100. Our expert awarded it four and a half stars out of five and dubbed it as an essential for those tempted by low-fat fries, crispy chicken and grilled veg without a hefty price tag.

If you’ve not owned an air fryer before, the key points to know are that they use much less oil than your regular deep-fat frying or even pan-frying methods. Using rapidly circulating hot air, they create a crispy finish and can cut the cost of cooking. Keen? Keep reading this article to see the full spec list and our expert review of this rather tempting air fryer find.

Instant vortex plus six-in-one clearcook 5.7l air fryer: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Coming in at less than £100, this air fryer truly is a bargain buy. Our tester rated it four and a half stars out of five in our review of the best air fryers and had a fair few good things to say.

“For a fuss-free, lower-priced air fryer, this is the one to go for”, they began. “With one glass-fronted door, there are no fancy frills with stirring arms, dual baskets or rotisserie functions, it just gets the job done, plain and simple.”

With six settings, it can air fry, roast, bake, grill, reheat and dehydrate, making it quite the magical bit of kit. So, you can cook up chips, chicken and cakes or even dehydrate fruit and veg for fancy cocktails too.

It sucks away any odour, so your whole home doesn’t smell like your dinner – a function our tester really loved. But, at just 5.7l, we would say this one is best for solo dwellers or couples at a push.

Our tester found the simple dial at the top incredibly easy to use, while they said the light-up compartment makes it very easy to see your food cooking. So, if you’re after a quick kitchen upgrade, we’d recommend you give this air fryer a try.

