Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The evenings are darker, the sequin dresses are almost out and the festive season is fast approaching, which also means winter’s stewing season is here. If you’re looking to revamp your cookware collection with some fresh pans, Aldi has slashed the price on its coveted Le Creuset-inspired dishes.

After bringing back its bestselling cast iron cookware earlier this autumn – for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs – now the retailer has reduced some of its 20cm casserole dishes by up to 35 per cent.

Looking strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware, the range includes a white, red, grey and black design, as well as mini pots in blue, grey or black.

Better still, all of the cast iron wonders from the cookware range are still in stock, with the 20cm cast iron dish being much cheaper than the Le Creuset equivalent (£225, Lecreuset.co.uk).

If you want to get your hands on the chic and affordable cast iron cookware dish, here are the best deals to snap up in time for stewing season.

Read more:

Aldi Kirkton House white cast iron casserole dish, 20cm: Was £19.99, now £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

More than £200 cheaper than Le Creuset’s 20cm cast iron casserole dish, it’s not hard to see why this product consistently sells out, noted our writer when she compared Aldi’s casserole pot with Le Creuset’s. “When it comes to comparisons, there really is little hiding the fact that this is an almost identical dupe,” she noted.

Made from cast iron, it is heavy duty, and while we’re unsure it’ll last a lifetime, our writer noted that “with careful use and care, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t last decades”. For just £12.99, this is a no-brainer for keen home cooks. If the white colourway isn’t for you, you can also get it in red (Aldi.co.uk) for £12.99.

Buy now

Aldi Kirkton House mini cast iron cookware two pack: Was £19.99, now £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Cookware doesn’t get much cuter than these mini cast iron pots from Aldi, which are just as fit for use as they are for display. The versatile dishes can be used on every kind of hob, bar induction, and are oven safe up to 250C – meaning you can rustle up everything from pies to mini stews. Right now, you can save 35 per cent on the pots, reducing them down to just £12.99. A great Christmas present for the cooking-inclined – and with three colourways available (blue, grey and black), there’s likely to be a shade to match your taste.

Buy now

Aldi black cast iron casserole dish: Was £19.99, now £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A sleek addition to your cooking arsenal, Aldi’s black and grey (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk) 20cm casserole dishes have also been reduced. Discounted by 25 per cent down to £14.99, the cast iron body is teamed with an interior and exterior enamel coating, it’s oven safe up to 250C and is suitable for all hobbs, including induction.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchenware and cooking essentials, try the links below:

Want to know more about the budget supermarket’s kitchenware? We tested to see if Aldi’s cast iron cookware was as good as Le Creuset