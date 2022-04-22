Aldi’s sell-out £29.99 compact air fryer is back for all your cooking needs

If rustling up healthy meals with little-to-no work sounds too good to be true, then let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gizmo had something of a renaissance during the pandemic, with many of us turning to them to add a little variation to our lockdown suppers without slaving away at the hob.

The appliances work by using hot air circulated around the machine to bake food, whether its chips, meat, fish, vegetables, cookies or cakes, using as little as a teaspoon of oil.

Creating deliciously crispy finishes without resorting to a deep fat fryer, and with multiple functions including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more, they’re a handy addition to your cooking arsenal.

With most air fryers on the market costing around the £100 mark, thankfully, affordable supermarket Aldi is on hand to help improve your culinary repertoire with its latest Specialbuy relaunch.

Already a sell-out success this year, the Ambiano compact air fryer is back in stock again and costs just £29.99, a fraction of the cost of a similar unit from a high-end kitchen appliance brand. It’s been given a sleek new upgrade for 2022 and now comes in black as well as white. Here’s everything you need to know about the budget buy.

Read more:

Ambiano compact air fryer: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re a renter and limited to cooking in a small kitchen, this space-saving appliance is ideal. It takes up little room and promises to reduce the fat in your meal by as much as 80 per cent.

Boasting an LED display, non-slip feet, seven cooking presets, a 30-minute timer and an adjustable cooking temperature of up to 200 degrees, it’s a more than handy kitchen gadget.

Best of all, its parts are safe for the dishwasher, so when you’re finished using it, keeping it clean will be a breeze. There’s the choice of a black or white colourway, with both making for a sleek addition to your kitchen top.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other home appliance offers, try the links below:

After to more kitchen buys from the budget retailer? Aldi has added to its cast iron cookware that is almost identical to Le Creuset’s