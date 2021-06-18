12 best letterbox cakes and biscuits that make the perfect gift

Is there anything more annoying than waiting in all day for a parcel, only to miss it, the second you pop out? Thankfully a whole host of innovative bakers have managed to package their goods up into a letterbox-friendly solution so that you can send a thoughtful gift without having to worry about whether the lucky recipient will be in to receive it.

Forgoing the need to trawl the gift shops, buy wrapping paper and schlep to the post office, these letterbox treats are sent directly to the unknowing giftee, often with the option of adding a personalised message.

Whether it’s a special birthday you're celebrating, a new home or just because, nothing says I love you like gooey brownies, pretty iced biscuits and good old fashioned sponge cake.

We tried a huge selection – from traditional favourites to more seasonal flavours, and chose the ones that arrived perfectly intact, despite being delivered through the post.

When making your selection, do take into consideration any dietary requirements the intended recipient might have. Within our review we’ve catered for vegans, coeliac, nut-free and more. No matter where they reside, all of the letterbox cakes, biscuits and brownies featured can be sent nationwide.

Cake or Death classic mixed box: Arriving in the coolest hot pink leopard print packaging, this little letterbox treat is certainly going to stand out against the bills. Based in Dalston, Cake or Death is a completely vegan bakery with many flavours also being gluten-free. Originally supplying to local restaurants and cafes, when the UK went into lockdown, founder Katie started sending out her goodies direct to customers, making staying home that little bit sweeter. We’re huge fans of the ultra-gooey rich chocolate and sea salt brownies, but we’d recommend going for a classic mixed box (which costs £1 extra) so that you can try a selection of flavours. Each box comes with a gift card so that you can add a personalised message, and is sent out by Royal Mail. Buy now £ 18 , Cake or Death {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Green Fox Bakery brookies Is it a brownie, is it a cookie? The Green Fox Bakery has come up with a truly scrumptious hybrid, combining the best of both for letterbox consumption. Apparently these brookies are a pretty big deal in the states, but it was our first time trying one and let us tell you, it’s certainly not going to be the last. Cut into 12 bigger than bitesize pieces, we opted for the classic chocolate cookie dough swirled through fudgy chocolate brownie. But there’s also the option of double chocolate and white chocolate too. They arrived wrapped in paper in a cardboard box, super fresh, fudgy and gooey. Delicious! Although we didn’t try this one, we’re told a gluten-free version is also available for those that need it. Buy now £ 25 , Green Fox Bakery {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Good News Baker salted caramel brownie A one-woman show, Warsan (meaning good news in Somali) bakes her decadent brownies fresh, to order. There’s a selection of flavours to choose from, including the original chocolate and crunchy lotus biscoff. Our favourites were the salted caramel with a gooey centre, sprinkled with Maldon sea salt, and the cookie dough (which you can helpfully get in the same box). Choose from four (£12.50), six (£14.50), 12 (£16.50) or 24 (£24) bitesize pieces, all of which are letterbox friendly. The cheerful polka dot packaging was reason enough to put a smile on our face – but just wait until you try them. Buy now £ 12.50 , The Good News Baker {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Baked by Steph denim jacket letterbox cookie Whether it’s a new home, new baby or just a good old happy birthday, Steph has a letterbox cookie design to show them that you care. Whatever the occasion, we’re particularly enamoured with this denim jacket shaped vanilla cookie which can be iced in blue, white, pink, yellow or green and customised with your own message. All the cookies have a one-month shelf life, but we’ll be mightily surprised if they last that long. Prices vary depending on the cookie design you choose and start from £11.95. Buy now £ 11.95 , Baked by Steph {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Biscuiteers cacti and succulents letterbox biscuits Long-time fans of Biscuiteers will be pleased to know that it’s recently introduced new flavours to its letterbox range – including the delicious Californian lemon, and for the first time outside of the Christmas collection, gingerbread. You’ll find both in its new letterbox summer love collection – an ode to the old-fashioned postcard, it’s a tasty way to stay connected to loved ones. Perfect for congratulating plant-loving millennials on their recent house move, this box contains three hand-painted lemon biscuits in the shape of cacti and succulents. And at least this way there’s no pressure to keep them alive. Buy now £ 25 , Biscuiteers {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Simply Cake Co favourites box Offering a selection of brownies and cookies – if you can’t decide between the two, you’re able to combine both in one box – the dream! We received six generously portioned pieces of brownie, each a different flavour: triple chocolate chunk, salted caramel, chocolate orange, raspberry and white chocolate chunk blondie, millionaire’s shortbread, and rocky road, which is studded with marshmallows. They’re insanely gooey, so much so some got stuck to the paper they were wrapped in. We loved the variety and appreciated the menu with full ingredients list contained within – great peace of mind for those with allergies. It also offers a vegan box which is equally as delicious but gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free. Buy now £ 12 , Simply Cake Co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ginger Bakers speciality coffee cake box Coffee and cake go together like tea and biscuits or fish and chips. A winning combo helpfully packaged up together for delivery by Ginger Bakers. These bakes arrive individually wrapped and have a longer shelf life than some of the freshly made brownies we tried but were very sweet. Every box contains a slab of caramel shortbread, chocolate brownie, chocolate Nancy (with fruit and nuts), cranberry white chocolate and orange flapjack and ginger Jake, and an oaty gingernut biscuit. The super-smooth arabica coffee is sourced from Brazil and El Salvador, with nutty, chocolate notes and can be ordered ground for cafetieres, left whole or for espresso. Buy now £ 13.50 , Ginger Bakers {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Kitsch Hen the ‘hug in a biscuit’ Arriving in a beautiful white box, tied with a pale pink ribbon, we opened our letterbox treat to discover our thoughtful biscuits had arrived in impeccable condition. Iced in pretty shimmery pastels and hand stamped with thoughtful messages, such as “consider this a hug in a biscuit”, “here for you” and “sending love” alongside an additional three miniature heart shaped biscuits which are all made using local and Fairtrade ingredients where possible. Dainty but oh so impactful, there’s no doubt this will put a smile on the face of someone special. Buy now £ 15 , The Kitsch Hen {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beeston Cookies mixed box Giant and super fresh, Beeston's cookies are generously topped with extra goodies and come individually wrapped. There are two mixed boxes to choose from with flavours including Oreo and white chocolate, Nutella stuffed with the outrageously decadent snickerdoodle, and chocolate dough with salted caramel among others. Although completely delicious straight out of the box, if you have any patience these cookies can be warmed in the oven or microwave for an extra gooey centre. Just add a glass of milk. Buy now £ 16 , Beeston Cookies {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Black Box Cake box You’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one of these little black boxes, with only 70 made a month, unless you commit to a subscription where your delivery is guaranteed. Shipping on the first Wednesday of each month, boxes are available in three sizes – with either three (£16), six (£28), or 12 (£48) slices of cake. Each slice is three tiers of sponge, sandwiched together with sweet buttercream. We’d recommend swapping one slice for a mystery flavour – in past months this has been tiffin, montelimar nougat and spiced cherry brownies. Buy now £ 16 , Black Box Cake {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bad Brownie family favourite 12 bite box Starting life on the street food circuit, Bad Brownie’s founders plucked up the courage to step into the Dragon’s Den, securing investment from Touker Suleyman after he fell in love with the brand’s gooey brownies. You’ll still find them at markets across London but it’s also online and in supermarkets too, making it much easier to get your mitts on these divine creations. This box contains 12 bitesize pieces across three flavours – Maltesers, which has a malt base and is studded with chocolate pearls, biscoff with crushed biscuit on top, and Oreo with baked in cookie pieces. If you like the sound of that, it also offers a subscription for regular deliveries. Buy now £ 14.50 , Bad Brownie {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shhweet box Available as a one-off box or as an ongoing subscription, Shhweet was set up by Pippa and Belinda from Chocolate Craft and Belinda Clark Confectionery respectively – both of whom supply to the prestigious Fortnum & Mason. Flavours change each month but will always include marshmallows (probably the best we’ve ever tried), chocolates (we received white and milk champagne truffles with a seriously boozy middle) and something special from a guest confectioner – in our case clotted cream fudge. Buy now £ 16.99 , Shhweet {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Letterbox cakes and brownies It was certainly a tough call deciding on a favourite for this one. We were huge fans of the brookies from Green Fox Bakery, but for a cheaper alternative with more variety, we’ve awarded the IndyBest Buy to Cake or Death for its vegan-friendly gooey brownies and fabulous packaging. For more great ideas on what to send to friends and loved ones, take a look at our guide to the gifts you can deliver direct

