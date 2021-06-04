Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable.

Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming.

With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice.

We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households.

Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d like the ratio between fridge and freezer space to be split – typically, models are 70:30, but there is also the option of 50:50, should you find yourself frequently freezing meals.

Read more:

Should you be in need of some extra expert tips and tricks, the IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide covers all this and more.

As for making sure it’s a less costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on laptops, TVs and mattresses), we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales on leading fridge freezers.

Read on for how you can save money on your next fridge freezer, and prepare to keep food fresher for longer in one of these top models.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Samsung RS8000 RS67A8810S9 American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,299, now £999, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

There’s a huge £300 to be saved on this Samsung fridge freezer, which has plenty of space to fill to the brim with your weekly food shop. It comes with a slick water and ice dispenser, a ginormous 634l capacity and a frost-free feature so you can use every inch for storing food and drink without losing any to areas to ice. The internal monitor also cleverly varies how powerful it is depending on how much cooling is needed, this means it is quieter than most fridge-freezers and consumes less energy.

Buy now

Hisense RS741N4WB11 90cm American-style fridge freezer: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

For a smart, black style, look no further than this Hisense model which is discounted by £150. In the fridge you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections, including two drawers. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold hair evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.

Buy now

Hotpoint HMCB 5050 fridge freezer: Was £479.99, now £379.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Save £100 on this slim fridge freezer that’s better suited to smaller and narrower kitchens. There are three roomy freezer drawers along with two fridge shelves and two salad bins, which is more than enough storage for a family food shop. It’s designed to be built-in too, which will come in handy if your keen to avoid a freestanding design.

Buy now

LG GSL960PZJV American-style smart fridge freezer: Was £1,199.99, now £1,099.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

If you love your smart home devices, this LG fridge freezer will take your food storage to the next level. Using an app, you can control all the fridge functions from your smartphone or tablet, so if you need to fast freeze items but you’re not at home, it can all be taken care of remotely.

Buy now

Hotpoint FFU3DX1 American style frost free fridge freezer: Was £669.99, now £569.99, Very.co.uk

(Hotpoint)

This extra-large, two-door fridge has a capacity of 302l and, like the other products in this round-up, combines a fridge and freezer for extra convenience. With the brand’s signature precision temperature control, cool air is distributed throughout the fridge to create a constant temperature, which the brand says will keep food fresh for longer. It also features a holiday setting that means it will save energy while you’re away.

Buy now

Haier HB20FAAA freestanding American fridge freezer: Was £899, now £599.92, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s almost £300 to be saved on this Haier fridge freezer thanks to Amazon. Made from stainless steel with a matte finish, it has an adjustable temperature drawer, total no frost technology so you never get a build-up of frost taking up space and humidity and dry zone drawers for items such as meat and cheese.

Buy now

Beko ASL1331PX American-style fridge freezer: Was £699.99, now £599.99, Currys.co.uk

(Beko)

With fast-chill and fast-freeze technology, this is a hardworking American-style fridge freezer. The LED touchscreen on the front allows you to easily adjust the temperatures and the brand claims it’s frost-free, so you needn’t worry about having to defrost it manually.

Buy now

Hotpoint FFU3DX1 American style 70cm fridge freeze: Was £669.99, now £519.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

One of the most impressive features of this Hotpoint fridge freezer is the food care zone, which is the coolest part of the fridge and designed to preserve meat and fish. There’s no shortage of volume either, with a 302l fridge and a 148l freezer. It’s also made with antibacterial protection to keep food fresher for longer.

Buy now

Haier HB16FMAA 60/40 fridge freezer: Was £629, now £549, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

Promising easy pull drawers and wide doors to not only provide spacious amounts of storage but easy access to everything too, this Haier design has a total room of 446l. It also has super cool and super freeze functions that allow it to reach the optimum temperature for fresh food, just in time for your return from the supermarket.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Save money while you shop thanks to our deals section, which has all the latest offers

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.