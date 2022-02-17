Buy now £90, Cuisinart.co.uk

Power: 250W

250W Dimensions: 24cm x 18cm x 12.5cm

24cm x 18cm x 12.5cm Capacity: 900ml

900ml Colours: Silver

Silver Guarantee: Three years

Three years Rating: 9/10

Design and features

Cuisinart prides itself on the mini prep pro’s compact design; it says it is intended to not take up too much space on the worktop. Despite its small size, the clear, plastic mixing bowl – which is connected securely onto the base unit and can be easily removed for cleaning – has a 900ml capacity which is large enough to take on a variety of kitchen tasks.

Speaking of kitchen tasks, the removable blade is made from high-grade stainless steel and has reversible technology allowing you to either chop or grind. The chop setting is ideal for veg like onions, making pesto or preparing pureed foods, while the grind functionality means you can grind coffee beans, nuts, spices and more at the touch of a button.

Of course, the key design feature of this Cuisinart machine is that it is cordless, allowing you to move seamlessly from task to task around the kitchen without worrying about a plug socket. Instead, the machine features a 250W motor and is powered via a lithium-ion battery which is charged via the USB cable provided.

It takes 115 minutes to achieve a full charge, which then provides enough power for 15 minutes of continuous use. The battery indicator lights show the level of charge at all times, and the mini prep pro will continue to work at full power and speed even when its charge is low.

Plastic parts can be removed and washed by hand or in a dishwasher, while the power unit simply needs wiping with a soft, soapy cloth after use.

Performance

In our review of the best blenders we mentioned that this machine is one of the most heavily used pieces of equipment in our kitchen.

While it’s not a do-it-all blender, unless you’re specifically after something that will prepare soups and smoothies, you may find that this chopper picks up most kitchen prep tasks. In fact, Cuisinart claims that the mini prep pro can get through 60 onions in 15 minutes. The pulse button will help create chunkier textured sauces and salsas, and blend silky hummus from jarred chickpeas in minutes. We also whipped up a traditional salmon mousse with far less scraping down of the machine than our usual blender requires.

The results are always quick and even, despite the relatively low powered motor (when compared to the rest of the machines we tested in our best blenders review) as long as you take care not to overfill the bowl; we’d recommend sticking to more of a 700ml capacity than the advertised 900ml.

The machine also comes with a helpful instruction manual that provides recommended weights and blending programmes for various common ingredients.

The blades are sharp, so we didn’t have any problems – but you may need to hold the machine to stop it from travelling across the worktop when working on tougher subjects like coffee beans or meat.

The Cuisinart mini prep pro is an invaluable machine for baby food and weaning; the fact it is so portable, compact and that it allows you to vary the level of texture makes it also a no-brainer for new parents.

The verdict: Cuisinart mini prep pro

The mini pro is a versatile machine that really comes into its own thanks to its lack of cord. Moving from chopping onions to blitzing breadcrumbs and then on to making up a fresh mayonnaise is a doddle, as you’re not tied to a plug point. It is powerful, not too loud and should last you ages – well beyond the weaning stage if that’s why you’re considering the purchase. It’s a handy machine for anyone who has an existing stick blender, or otherwise.