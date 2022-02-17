The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Cuisinart cordless mini prep pro: A versatile blender that’ll whizz around the kitchen
From coffee grounds to pesto, we found out if it makes the cut
A blender is an essential piece of kitchen kit, allowing you to achieve greater results in your cooking and prep than simply by hand – and it cuts down on all the fuss and mess too. But if you’re not a smoothie junkie, you may not need a traditional blender at all; a chopper, or processor, can be just as, or even more, useful.
So, who better to buy one from than the brand that started it all? Cuisinart was founded in the Seventies and has gone on to invent a range of kitchen gadgets, but none is more synonymous with the company than the food processor.
We featured the Cuisinart 1.9l easy prep pro (£125, Selfridges.com) in our round-up of the best. So would the mini prep pro be just as good as its bigger sibling? Billed as a powerful yet compact machine that can chop, pulse, blend and grind a variety of ingredients in the same way as a traditional blending system might, we were desperate to put it to the test.
How we tested
Having already reviwed a variety of blenders using notoriously tricky ingredients (coffee beans, cheese, meat and fish or nut butters), we decided it was only fair to use the same tactics here to see how the mini prep pro fared in comparison.
We were looking for how well (and quietly) the machine blended the ingredients; how evenly they were mixed; how easy the machine was to use and clean; as well as overall function and convenience. Here’s how it performed.
Read more:
Cuisinart mini prep pro
Buy now £90, Cuisinart.co.uk
- Power: 250W
- Dimensions: 24cm x 18cm x 12.5cm
- Capacity: 900ml
- Colours: Silver
- Guarantee: Three years
- Rating: 9/10
Design and features
Cuisinart prides itself on the mini prep pro’s compact design; it says it is intended to not take up too much space on the worktop. Despite its small size, the clear, plastic mixing bowl – which is connected securely onto the base unit and can be easily removed for cleaning – has a 900ml capacity which is large enough to take on a variety of kitchen tasks.
Speaking of kitchen tasks, the removable blade is made from high-grade stainless steel and has reversible technology allowing you to either chop or grind. The chop setting is ideal for veg like onions, making pesto or preparing pureed foods, while the grind functionality means you can grind coffee beans, nuts, spices and more at the touch of a button.
Read more: 7 best soup makers for easy, speedy lunches and more
Of course, the key design feature of this Cuisinart machine is that it is cordless, allowing you to move seamlessly from task to task around the kitchen without worrying about a plug socket. Instead, the machine features a 250W motor and is powered via a lithium-ion battery which is charged via the USB cable provided.
It takes 115 minutes to achieve a full charge, which then provides enough power for 15 minutes of continuous use. The battery indicator lights show the level of charge at all times, and the mini prep pro will continue to work at full power and speed even when its charge is low.
Read more: 7 best soup makers for easy, speedy lunches and more
Plastic parts can be removed and washed by hand or in a dishwasher, while the power unit simply needs wiping with a soft, soapy cloth after use.
Performance
In our review of the best blenders we mentioned that this machine is one of the most heavily used pieces of equipment in our kitchen.
While it’s not a do-it-all blender, unless you’re specifically after something that will prepare soups and smoothies, you may find that this chopper picks up most kitchen prep tasks. In fact, Cuisinart claims that the mini prep pro can get through 60 onions in 15 minutes. The pulse button will help create chunkier textured sauces and salsas, and blend silky hummus from jarred chickpeas in minutes. We also whipped up a traditional salmon mousse with far less scraping down of the machine than our usual blender requires.
The results are always quick and even, despite the relatively low powered motor (when compared to the rest of the machines we tested in our best blenders review) as long as you take care not to overfill the bowl; we’d recommend sticking to more of a 700ml capacity than the advertised 900ml.
Read more: We gave Gastroback’s vital mixer a whirl
The machine also comes with a helpful instruction manual that provides recommended weights and blending programmes for various common ingredients.
The blades are sharp, so we didn’t have any problems – but you may need to hold the machine to stop it from travelling across the worktop when working on tougher subjects like coffee beans or meat.
The Cuisinart mini prep pro is an invaluable machine for baby food and weaning; the fact it is so portable, compact and that it allows you to vary the level of texture makes it also a no-brainer for new parents.
The verdict: Cuisinart mini prep pro
The mini pro is a versatile machine that really comes into its own thanks to its lack of cord. Moving from chopping onions to blitzing breadcrumbs and then on to making up a fresh mayonnaise is a doddle, as you’re not tied to a plug point. It is powerful, not too loud and should last you ages – well beyond the weaning stage if that’s why you’re considering the purchase. It’s a handy machine for anyone who has an existing stick blender, or otherwise.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on food processors and other kitchen appliances, try the links below:
Does Dualit’s 700W hand blender blitz the competition? Read our review to find out
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.