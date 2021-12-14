During the colder months, we’re even more reliant on our home comforts and there’s no better way to cosy up than with a warming hot drink. And we’d like to thank whichever genius came up with hot chocolate.

Ideal for indulging in at just about any time of the day, it transforms a solid into a liquid that’s sweet, rich and creamy. While there’s a few different ways to make a hot chocolate – from heating milk in a microwave to warming a mixture in a pan – one of the easiest (and best) ways to make the drink is in a Hotel Chocolat velvetiser.

Having become somewhat of a cult classic, sales of the milk frother have soared in the past year – and we can see why, with our reviewer saying they loved its resulting beverage. “It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious,” they said, adding that it “would make a great present for anyone you know with a proper sweet tooth.”

And with Christmas approaching, you’re in luck as Costco is selling the velvetiser for just £69.99 right now in-store – the cheapest price we’ve seen for the appliance. While some retailers such as Asda have made rival products (£25, Asda.com), if you’re looking to invest in the original Hotel Chocolat frother, now’s the time. But today is the last day it’s available at Costco at this price, so you best be quick.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: £69.99, Costco

Not just your run-of-the-mill milk frother, Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser creates smooth, whipped hot chocolates at just the touch of a button. Our tester said using the device is “super simple”, adding that “all you need to do to make a hot chocolate in a velvetiser is to add 100ml of milk (there’s a fill line on the inside, which roughly just covers the whisk), then follow it with one serving of hot chocolate powder or flakes, and turn it on”. Overall, it takes just two and a half minutes to make a Willy Wonka-worthy hot chocolate. Our reviewer did note that at nearly £100, it’s an expensive way to get a sugar high – especially as it only serves one person at a time. But thankfully, you can pick up the velvetiser for £30 less right now at Costco stores.

If you didn’t manage to nab a Hotel Chocolat velvetiser at Costco, we’ve also spotted a stellar saving at Very and you can of course get the appliance from Hotel Chocolat itself.

Hotel chocolat velvetiser with 10 hot chocolates: Was £110, now £95.70, Very.co.uk

Providing all you need for barista-quality hot chocolates at home, Very is offering nearly £15 off this Hotel Chocolat velvetiser bundle that includes 10 single serve pouches, meaning you can indulge in classic, milky, hazelnut, salted caramel and cocoa hot chocolates. In our review of the appliance, our tester said while you can use any hot chocolate in the velvetiser, the Hotel Chocolat flakes and powders “have been specially designed for the machine and gave rich-tasting results.” There’s also two ceramic podcups worth £15 included that our tester said “made each drink feel like a mini experience in itself”.

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser: £99.95, Hotelchocolat.com

The must-have warming kitchen appliance retails at just under £100 from Hotel Chocolat itself. In our review of the velvetiser, we considered not just the taste but how easy it was to clean, store and set up. Working simultaneously to heat and whisk the milk and hot chocolate together, it creates a homogenous, silky-smooth mixture with a frothy top. Our tester noted that users simply need to plug it in and you’re ready to go, while it’s also dishwasher safe, meaning cleaning is a breeze. In terms of performance, our tester said “it takes two and a half minutes to make up a hot chocolate. For couples or for households where hot chocolate is a little treat every now and then, this is ideal”. They also praised the “even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom which you usually get”.

