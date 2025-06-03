Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacket potatoes are almost the staple food of British diets. They’re affordable, easy to make, endlessly versatile, and (when cooked just right) utterly delicious. Now, there’s an even more energy-efficient and cost-effective way to enjoy them: the air fryer, another modern British kitchen favourite.

Air fryers have surged in popularity across the UK in recent years. Jamie Oliver has dedicated a whole TV series to them, and there’s now a growing library of air fryer cookbooks on the shelves. Their rise is no surprise given how economical they are to run (some models cost as little as 17p a day), not to mention their ability to cook meals quickly and healthily. As a result, both home cooks and professional chefs are coming up with innovative ways to reinvent classic dishes using the air fryer.

From indulgent bakes like cookies and pancakes to dinner-time heroes such as chicken, chips, and even roast dinners, the air fryer’s flexibility has cemented its place in our kitchens. Now, it’s time to put the spotlight on the ultimate comfort food, the humble potato. Here’s how to make the perfect jacket potato, crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and all in your air fryer.

How to make jacket potatoes in your air fryer

As we’re sure you can imagine, making a jacket potato isn’t overly complicated, but to make it as simple as possible, we’ve laid out the method in these easy steps.

First, pick your potato and pierce it with a fork. Then coat it in olive oil and apply generous amounts of salt – this will help give it that crispy skin.

Then place the spud on a plate and microwave for about 6-10 minutes at 800W.

Once heated, carefully remove it and place it in the air fryer. Then cook it at 200 degrees Celsius for about 15-20 minutes. You can check on it after the 15-minute mark to ensure it’s at your desired goldenness.

Simply cut a cross on the flat side of the potato and squeeze the fluffy mash out (do this carefully, as this will be very hot). Top it with your choice of butter, cheese, beans, tuna, chilli or whatever else your heart desires and enjoy. Midweek meals don’t get easier than that.

Air fryer deals are available right now

If by some miracle you don’t already have an air fryer, we’ve got you covered with some of the best air fryer deals you can shop right now and become part of the clever cooking club.

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £78.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power : 1,400W

: 1,400W Capacity : 4.1l

: 4.1l Dimensions : ‎36cm x 30cm x 27cm

: ‎36cm x 30cm x 27cm Weight: 7kg

This futuristic-looking air fryer is now almost 40 per cent off at Amazon. It has more than just its sleek design going for it, too; it uses rapid air technology to cook fried dishes with fewer calories and a whopping 90 per cent less fat. For those looking to up their healthy eating game, this is the entry-level air fryer for you, complete with a matching app full of recipes to inspire your new culinary endeavours.

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power : 2,000W

: 2,000W Capacity : 11l

: 11l Dimensions :‎ 34cm x 32.5cm x 38.2cm

:‎ 34cm x 32.5cm x 38.2cm Weight: 5.81kg

This mighty machine is not to be missed. With its spacious capacity, this model is similar to the traditional oven, complete with a viewing window for those who like to keep an eye on their cooking. Our tester liked its unique features, noting that the rotisserie function allows you to “cook a 1kg roast chicken in 40 minutes, while a handy drip tray sits underneath for easy cleaning”. It offers delicious food without the fuss.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £57.42, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Simple, affordable, and reliable are the words that come to mind with this appliance. A former winner of best budget buy in our review, this is a great choice for your first air fryer. Ideal for a two-person household thanks to its compact design, it also makes for an unimposing addition to the kitchen countertop for those who are short on space. “Expect delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again”, says our tester. It’s bound to help you make the perfect jacket potato.

