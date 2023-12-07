Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you missed the dazzling deals to be had this Black Friday never fear, because big retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis and Currys are still in the festive mood with huge discounts to be had.

It’s winter, the season of celebrating, and hearty meals. But if you want to get stuck into the fun rather than stuck in the kitchen then this Russel and Hobs slow cooker is a must. As bills continue to rise, a slow cooker can be a great energy-efficient home appliance, that still makes tasty, warming meals for all the family.

To top it off, Amazon saves you even more money as the online giant has reduced the appliance by 44 per cent, plus it’s an IndyBest favourite, with our testers calling it the best slow cooker for foodies this year. Keep reading for everything you need to know about it.

Russell Hobbs good to go multi-cooker: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

After being thoroughly tried and tested for our review of the best slow cookers, our writer awarded it four and a half stars out of five and raved about its versatility, noting that there’s “very little the cooker can’t do”. It’s perfect for leftover turkey curry or that January health kick, but in even better news, it should help to keep your energy bills down with research suggesting that slow cookers only use slightly more energy than a traditional light bulb.

This appliance comes with a generous 6.5l pot, as well as clever timers that automatically switch to the keep-warm mode when cooking is finished, giving you plenty of room and time to feed the masses as you entertain over the festive period and beyond.

Even if you don't fancy yourself a cooking wizz, our tester assures you the cooker is suitable for all. They found it to be “one of the easiest machines to use – the control panel sits at the front and the buttons are clear and intuitive”. Snap up this super saving while you can.

