If you’re keen to elevate your homemade margherita (and to cut down on the cost of Deliveroo dinners) then an indoor pizza oven may be in order.

While an outdoor pizza oven may be worth looking into when a lack of outdoor space or cold and wet weather conditions aren’t a concern, an indoor pizza oven can be a convenient option, and here at IndyBest, we have tried and tested plenty (someone has to do it).

Earning the top spot in our review of the best pizza ovens was the Sage smart oven pizzaiolo, where our writer said it was “by far the best and most functional machine” they tried. The wood-fuelled oven hits 400 degrees in only two minutes, and boasts seven presettings, from wood fired pizzas to thin and crispy.

The catch? It comes with an eye-watering price tag. But the good news is that you can now get a slice of the action for less, as the smart oven pizzaiolo is currently discounted by more than £200. Here’s everything you need to know about the pizza oven and whether it’s worth forking out for.

Sage the smart oven pizzaiolo SPZ820BSS: Was £729.95, now £499.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Sage )

In our review of the best pizza ovens, the Sage smart oven pizzaiolo came out on top. In fact, our writer praised it for having “every function and accessory you could possibly require”, but it’s worth noting that it’s a beast, and will require a considerable amount of countertop space.

If you have the countertop real estate to spare, you can whip up homemade pizzas in no time, as the inside of the oven can jump to a whopping 400 degrees within just two minutes. It comes with a pizza stone and deep dish to cook on, and there are seven presettings to cook your desired pizza style, spanning wood fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and even a setting for cooking from frozen.

Our writer was very pleased with the results and made a meltingly hot pizza featuring “thoroughly cooked dough with a perfectly blistered crust”. They added: “Using the pizza stone gives an authentic wood fired flavour and a superior texture thanks to the absorbent nature of the stone, too.”

And with a discount of more than £200 right now, you can save some serious dough, too.

