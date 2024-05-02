Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

We all know al fresco dining at home is one of the best parts about the warmer days and lighter nights that summer brings, but it’s always the chef who misses out, locked away in a hot kitchen somewhere. So why don’t we bring the cooking outside?

Pizza ovens are fun for all involved. Watching your masterpiece bubble up and crisp around the ages is both exciting and mouth-watering so, whether you’re hosting or just looking for something to spice up your Friday night takeaways, these smokey bad boys are always a great idea.

However, it can be tricky to find a pizza oven that won’t make your wallet go up in flames. Luckily we have found the perfect deal for you. Right now you can get up to £100 off a stunning high-tech pizza oven from Lakeland. Here’s everything you need to know, including the special code you’ll need to unlock that bonus discount. Bon Appetit!

Lakeland gas pizza oven: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Lakeland.co.uk

( Lakeland )

This oven is not only sleek and chic but it’s also cheap and has a whole host of features that make it the perfect pick for all your garden party or barbecue needs. It’s gas-powered, meaning there’s no need to fiddle around with lighting it, and it’s super easy to use and install thanks to handy online videos. Plus it takes only 15 minutes to reach the desired 500 degrees Celsius because nobody wants to wait when pizza is concerned.

The pizza oven means you can make your own perfect homemade 12-inch pizzas with ease. With a super lightweight and compact design the oven is surprisingly portable, thanks to its folding legs and carrier bag, which make it easy to spread the joy and take out and about with you, whether that’s to a friend’s house or even on camping trips.

Once you purchase this well-priced oven we’re sure you will become pizza obsessed, which Lakeland has also accounted for, offering countless pizza oven accessories such as pizza cutters, paddles and even a toppings station (£39.99, Lakeland.co.uk) all available to buy separately.

While the pizza oven is currently discounted by £50, you can double your savings by simply adding the code PIZZA50 at the checkout, which will take an additional £50 off the price. So what are you waiting for, save some money and make pizza all summer long with this excellent pizza oven.

