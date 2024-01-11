The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
This luxe-looking rechargeable lamp adds ambience to a space – and it’s just £16
With an antique design and dimmable lights, this is the perfect addition to your home
To make a house a home, it pays to invest in pieces that will make your space feel cosy. Soft furnishings, such as rugs and artwork go a long way, but another essential to get right is your lighting. However, finding lamps that are affordable yet also work with your room decor can be tricky – it’s an issue I’ve certainly come across.
Owing to the lack of plug space on my TV console, I went on the hunt for a stylish cordless lamp – quite niche, I know. A problem I kept encountering though was that the designs from the likes of Pooky cost upwards of £100, which is sadly out of my budget. But then TikTok introduced me to an affordable choice and I knew I’d struck gold.
Enter the £16 rechargeable lamp that will brighten up any space. If you too are on the search for a table lamp, keep reading for why this design is the light at the end of the tunnel.
Bomkra crystal table lamp: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a lot to love about this cordless lamp. The price is a huge selling point – I’ve long since had my eye on one that costs £120, but it’ll firmly stay on my wishlist. What’s more, given the budget price tag, the design superseded my expectations. With an almost antique look, it looks far more designer and the light it gives off means it’s easy to create the perfect ambience for a cosy evening on the sofa.
Depending on your preference, you can choose between cold white, natural and warm white – with the latter of the three getting the most use in my household. The only slight gripe is the battery life, a full charge will give you around two days of use. But it’s easy to recharge (a USB cable is provided, sans plug though), and its longevity is a small price to pay for such a nice design. TikTok strikes again with its recommendations.
