Buy now £599.99, Bensonsforbeds.co.uk

Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king

Single, double, king, super king Mattress depth : 28cm

: 28cm Material: Memory foam and springs

Memory foam and springs Trial period: 100 nights

100 nights Guarantee: Eight years

Design and features

Thankfully this mattress is delivered rolled up, so we didn’t have to worry about fitting it up the staircase to unpack it. However, it’s very heavy so you will need a minimum of two people to carry it up any stairs.

Despite arriving rolled and vacuum packed, once it was out of the packaging and on the bed, it was flat almost immediately and we left it for two hours to ensure it was ready to sleep on.

Described by Bensons for Beds as being medium firmness, this is a hybrid mattress with an environmentally friendly approach. The quilted surface is made from recycled plastic bottles, with eco-friendly memory foam and the whole thing is wrapped in renewable packaging made from sugarcane ethanol and recycled polythene.

Within the 28cm depth, there are 1,900 full-size pocket springs and mini-springs, and it’s the best of both worlds due to the memory foam layer that provides pressure relief and a pocket spring support layer for softness.

The comfort layer is made up of three parts, with a Slumberbreathe foam layer in between that separates the memory foam from the springs to help prevent heat retention, so you won’t overheat during the night.

It’s much firmer than our previous pocket sprung mattress, with a completely even surface that we found was brilliant for back pain.

Comfort and performance

We didn’t need a mattress topper for extra softness as this mattress is the perfect balance between being squishy enough to be cosy, but supportive enough to keep you comfortable.

After the first night’s sleep, we noticed immediately upon getting out of bed that our usual lower back aches and pains had disappeared, and after almost two weeks, were sleeping better than usual, falling asleep faster and waking up feeling more refreshed.

The firmness is just enough that it’s not too hard nor too soft, and surprisingly very easy to get used to, despite us never having slept on a memory foam mattress before.

It also needs no turning, a somewhat exhaustive task that most of us put off, instead it just needs rotating to keep it in good condition, and the general rule of thumb is once or twice a year.

When resting on top of the mattress during the day to watch Netflix or for a lunchtime lie-down (one of the perks from working from home) it’s still supremely comfortable and our tester has been converted to a memory foam mattress like this hybrid one from now on.

We didn’t notice much of a difference in comfort when sleeping on our back, front or side, which we loved as whatever position you nod off in, you’ll still remain well aligned throughout the night.

The verdict: Bensons for Beds rollo slumberland hybrid duo mattress

If you’re looking for more support from your mattress without losing that satisfying, squishy feel, then this is the mattress for you. It’s a great all-rounder than we think will suit most people’s needs.

It arrives neatly packed, takes seconds to unroll and lays flat within a few minutes, a convenient and fuss-free process.

We couldn't recommend this enough for mild back pain sufferers, as we felt better supported, more comfortable and well-rested after just a few days of sleeping on it, and for less than £600, it left us impressed – especially when other hybrid mattresses can cost upwards of £1,000.