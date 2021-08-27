There’s £295 off the Ergoflex 5G mattress in the brand’s sale right now – here’s our review
First launched as an affordable alternative to Tempur, is the memory foam bed-in-a-box right for you?
With the likes of Simba, Emma and Brooke + Wilde all vying for your attention, the bed-in-a-box concept hardly seems like a new one these days. But there’s one online brand that’s been unfurling supremely comfortable mattresses from boxes in the UK for more than a decade, and right now, you can snap up its top-rated product for almost half the price.
Ergoflex is billed as the “original bed-in-a-box” company, and its 5G mattress, launched in 2016, is the latest in a series of well-reviewed and much-loved designs.
The brand was first launched as a more affordable option to Tempur mattresses, using density memory foam in all of its products to offer the same supportive contouring to the body as you sleep. And the company is so confident in its innovation that it operates on a “one perfect mattress” philosophy, meaning that the 5G is the only model it currently sells, as it can suit every type of sleeper.
The Ergoflex 5G mattress typically retails for £739 for a double, but with the current promotion that’s running – the biggest it has ever offered, FYI – you can get 40 per cent off using the code SAVE40, bringing the price down to £444.
Already convinced? Shop the Ergoflex 5G mattress now
However, that’s certainly still an investment by anyone’s standards – so is it worth the (discounted) splurge? We put the Ergoflex 5G mattress to the test to find out.
How we tested
We spent several nights sleeping on the Ergoflex 5G, with two people on the standard double, to get a feel for its purported charms. We took note of first impressions and aesthetics, how long it took to recover once released from its cardboard chamber, and assessed comfort and support with each passing night.
Ergoflex 5G mattress
Buy now Was £739, now £444, Ergoflex.co.uk
- Sizes available: Single, double, euro double, king, euro king, super king
- Mattress depth: 23cm
- Material: Memory foam
- Feel: Firm
- Trial period: 30 days
- Warranty: 10 years
Design and features
When we first opened our Ergoflex mattress, it instantly uncurled and began “inflating”, which, impressively, only took about two hours, although the brand recommends leaving it four. There was a very slight smell, which is fairly typical in mattresses of this nature, but this had dissipated by the time we got ready to sleep on it that evening.
It’s important to ensure that you have your 5G the right way up from the get-go, as it isn’t designed to be flipped, only rotated every three months. It comes with a protective cover that you can unzip and machine wash regularly, so you need to have it zip side down to ensure all of the layers are the right way up to offer their benefits effectively.
Speaking of layers, for those who like the technical breakdown, strap in: the 5G is a five-layer model comprising of this outer cover, another protective inner cover, and then 9cm of visco-elastic memory foam, which allows you to sink in but still feel supported.
This is followed by a signature 5cm cool-sleep airflow layer, which allows air to circulate in order to keep your temperature throughout the night – we remained cool throughout the night despite testing in throughout muggy August, so can attest to its effectiveness here.
And last but not least, there’s a further 8cm of high-resilience foam at the base to reinforce that solidity. We’d say the 5G certainly falls at the firmer end of the mattress spectrum, but it doesn’t feel hard or excessively dense.
Choosing the right size can be a little confusing, as the euro options are ever so slightly larger, but most UK bed frames will conform to the usual single, double or king sizing. We’d recommend that you measure your bed to ensure the correct option is selected. At first glance, the 23cm depth looked a little small to us, but this is because Ergoflex eschews the popular “hybrid” model of memory foam and springs combined – as it’s only foam at work here, the 5G is a little shallower than some competitors, but this is not to its detriment in terms of comfort (more on this below).
Overall it looks good, with a subtle white and grey design that doesn’t peek through even a fairly flimsy white sheet, and feels even better. We’ve slept on softer sprung mattresses in the past, and so we did go through a short adjustment period, but once we’d snuggled in for a few consecutive nights we were swiftly converted, and can’t see ourselves going back.
Comfort and performance
Ergoflex notes that the structure of its memory foam interior is specifically designed to relieve pressure, and this was demonstrable almost immediately – every area of the body remains evenly weighted and propped up, even why lying in awkward positions. We felt it was especially good for the back pain that had been plaguing us for weeks prior – while it’s not entirely healed, there’s been noticeable relief since we moved the 5G into our bedroom and found that it improved our spinal alignment during slumber.
This model is also great if you sleep with a fidgety partner – we weren’t woken up by any movements our fellow tester made during the night, and vice versa (a major plus in our household!)
One slight downside is that there is only one firmness option available, so if you try the 5G and find that it isn’t for you, there isn’t the choice to switch to a different line. The fact that the one model available is already exceedingly comfortable means that we feel this is highly unlikely, but it’s worth noting all the same, as this is something that some other bed-in-a-box brands do offer. However, there is a 30-day trial period, so you have a month to make up your mind either way.
Another factor to be aware of is that Ergoflex warns against using the 5G on slatted bases where the slats sit more than 2.5 inches apart, as this can impact its performance. Most standard beds should cater to this no problem, but get your tape measure out to check yours before ordering just in case.
Price comparison
The verdict: Ergoflex 5G mattress
While it takes a little time to adapt to a mattress this firm if you’re not used to it, the Ergoflex 5G mattress really does allow for a deep, comfortable, undisturbed night’s sleep.
Although we haven’t yet had the pleasure of testing the 5G over a number of years, several reviewers on the company’s Trustpilot page say they’ve happily slept on theirs for over a decade – so if you do choose to buy one, it would appear that that 10-year warranty holds up through prolonged use, too.
