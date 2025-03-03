Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a year on since Meghan Markle soft-launched her lifestyle brand, the Duchess of Sussex has renamed the company to As Ever and unveiled a new website. The announcement has been tied in with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which drops on the streaming platform tomorrow.

Last month, Markle took to Instagram in a video, where she revealed the brand’s new name. A nod to her former blog The Tig, she explains that “As ever means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’.”

“If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish – food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

The former name was a homage to her home in Santa Barbara, California, with American Riviera Orchard a colloquial description for the sunny coastal region. However, Markle explained that this limited the products the brand can manufacturer to that specific area.

The Duchess clarified that the brand’s core products won’t change, especially its jam. “Jam’s my jam,” she said. This comes months after the former royal gifted 50 jars of strawberry jam to influencers across the US. Sending close friends raspberry jam jars and dog biscuits, and giving us a sneak peek of what’s to come.

The brand’s new website features the logo over a photo of Meghan and her daughter Lilibet, as well as a link to sign up with your email to “Save Your Seat at the Table”.

Concluding the announcement, Markle said: “I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…”

The exact launch date of the brand remains unknown. Markle has revealed that Netflix has come on board as a partner in her As Ever venture. Though, neither party has revealed whether Netflix has a financial stake in the company, this could mean that As Ever products will feature in the Netflix show. What we do know, is that As Ever products will be sold in the upcoming Netflix House store (the pop-up is set to open in Texas’s Galleria Dallas and Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia malls).

Debuting on the streaming platform tomorrow (Tuesday 4 March), the series was delayed owing to the Los Angeles wildfires. Showcasing her love of cooking and gardening, the lifestyle show is set to feature conversations with friends, practical tips in the kitchen, advice on hosting and more.

Though details on As Ever are currently sparse, we’ve taken a look at the initial trademark application documents to try and provide some insight. Here’s everything you need to know, including details on the brand’s jam and dog biscuits – plus all the other products As Ever will sell.

When will As Ever be available to shop?

Eight years on from Markle closing her lifestyle blog The Tig (short for her favourite wine Tignanello), people have long-believed that the Duchess has been working on a similar project.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any information at this stage for when the products will be available to shop. What we do know though is that a trademark application for the original brand, American Riviera Orchard, was filed on 2 February 2024, so it’s been more than a year in the making.

With Netflix onboarded to sell As Ever products, many thought the brand’s launch would tie in with her show, With Love, Meghan. But numerous trademark issues have delayed the launch, with insiders claiming it might be months before As Ever products are available to buy.

Markle struggled to get trademark approved for the name American Riviera Orchard, while As Ever has now come under fire by a New York based clothing brand of the same name. Upon its announcement, she was also accused of copying the small Mallorcan town Porreres’ coat of arms in the logo. The village’s symbol also includes a palm tree, with two swallows on each side, but representatives for Markle say the logo is a nod to The Duke and Duchess’s home in California.

You can join the As Ever waitlist now, and of course, we’ll be keeping you updated with any news and intel on when the products will be available to shop.

What products will As Ever sell?

In a world of celebrity beauty brands, Markle appears to be breaking the mold, with the trademark application revealing a focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle content. The first products to launch will be a strawberry jam (the jar was sent out to influencers including Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier) and raspberry jam. Sharing snaps of their spread on Instagram, the jars featured the brand’s label and handwritten numbers showing it was number 17 of 50 and 2 of 2, respectively.

open image in gallery ( Tracy Robbins/Instagram )

As well as fruit preserves, the brand will also sell dog biscuits. Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Markle’s, shared on Instagram his delivery of both raspberry jam and his dog sitting next to a glass jar of dog biscuits.

According to the documents, the goods and services listed within the trademark application include a variety of home goods, such as tableware, cookbooks, food, pet food and kitchenware, with the trademark application seeking approval for a retail store that stocks everything from textiles, tableware and cookbooks to jellies, jams, marmalades, spreads, butter and edible oils.

A new trademark application was filed last month, revealing that customers will also be able to purchase cookie and pancake mixes, including various baked goods, biscuits, and crepes.

When will With Love, Meghan be released?

Markle announced her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on 2 January this year. Originally due to land on the streaming platform on 15 January, the series was pushed back in light of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires,” the streamer said in a statement.

Consisting of eight episodes, the series will premier on Tuesday 4 March. Described as “lifestyle programming", the series will feature conversations with friends (including Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters), tips and tricks for gardening and hosting, recipes for cooking and her life with Prince Harry in Montecito, California (the Royal makes an appearance in the trailer).

Stretch your own green fingers with our guide to the best places to buy plants