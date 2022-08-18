Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Purveyor of everything from affordable garden furniture to paddle boards, Aldi’s SpecialBuys section is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, it’s just brought us our new favourite home accessory: an egg chair for our cats.

If you’re looking to treat your four-legged friend to a place to rest and relax, the budget-friendly supermarket’s design is a great choice.

With Wayfair selling a similar design for a whopping £193.99, Aldi’s option is much more pocket-friendly, with a price tag of £39.99, making it almost five times cheaper.

We’re ‘pawsitive’ your cat will appreciate this chair, so here’s everything you need to know about the design.

Pet Collection standing cat egg chair: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi has been treating pets to some goodies recently – from its dog ice cream to a sunshade bed. But the fun doesn’t stop there, thanks to this latest addition.

Cats love small, enclosed spaces, as they offer them comfort and security. As such, this neat standing egg chair is likely to appeal to your fluffy friend.

The woven banana-leaf design looks as though it’ll be a nice addition to your home and complement your existing interior. While, on the inside of the chair, your cat will find a comfortable cushion to rest on after a day of adventures.

