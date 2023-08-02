Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A good night’s sleep is dependent on so many factors these days – but ensuring you have the correct pillow is a pretty essential one as far as we’re concerned. There’s undoubtedly lots of discussion surrounding number of pillows, firmness, sleeping position and much more.

If you suffer from tossing and turning throughout the night – or, perhaps, wake up feeling aches and pains in places you really shouldn’t – reassessing your choice of pillow could be a necessary task. If this sounds like you, Simba’s latest innovation, the cooling body pillow, could be the solution to your sleep woes.

Best known for its range of hybrid mattresses, Simba is undoubtedly a brand you can trust. We’ve already ranked its Simba Hybrid Pro in first place in our guide to the best mattress and have a placed a number of its sleep accessories in our best duvet and best pillow guides. And now Simba’s cooling body pillow looks set to gain a place in our hearts too.

Made specifically for those of us who sleep on our side – whch, according to the sleep experts at Simba, is by far the most common position in the UK – it aims to offer added comfort as you sleep, reducing pressure on your shoulders and hips and ultimately reducing any pain you might feel come the morning. It’s not limited to side sleepers of course, this pillow is also said to be excellent during pregnancy and when nursing babies, too.

As usual, we’ve reviewed this pillow so you don’t have to. So, if you’re in the market for some new bedding or want to improve your sleep schedule, we’d recommend you read on below to see our thoughts for yourself.

How we tested

As sleeping on our side is not a position unknown to us, it wasn’t the hardest of products we’ve had to test. We tried out this pillow in our bed over the course of a couple of weeks, across warmer evenings and less humid ones, to assess both the comfort and the cooling aspect of this pillow. In addition to monitoring our sleep and how we mentally felt when we woke up the next day, we were also paying close attention to any back or hip aches and pains.