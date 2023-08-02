Simba Cooling Body Pillow
- Best: Side sleepers
- Machine washable: Yes
- Size: 120cm x 35cm
- Eco-friendly: Yes
The cooling body pillow from Simba boasts an elongated shape, with a gentle curve that ensures a more comfortable alignment of the entire body when sleeping on your side. Aiming to reduce pressure on the shoulders and hips, we sensed a noticeable difference to stiffness after just one night’s use. We wouldn’t say we necessarily suffered with aches and pains but there would be a definite rigidity, particularly around our hips, and we realised the absence of that feeling after continued use.
The key thing is to know how to position the pillow correctly. Simba recommends you hug it with your arms and arranging your legs on top of each other around the bottom, with the top knee slightly bent and the one underneath slightly straighter. While we couldn’t personally test the following effect, the shape and design of the pillow is also said to be helpful to expectant mothers, due to the way it supports the baby bump.
In addition to the size and shape, Simba has also mastered things in the temperature department. For those of you who constantly search for the cold side of the pillow, the cooling body pillow also offers a sleep like no other. Thanks to stratos cool-touch technology featured in the cutting-edge cushion, we were kept cool and dry throughout the night – even in more humid weather. The heat control technology is also present on the entire cover.
As if this pillow couldn’t get any better, all Simba products are made of better cotton, with the initiative making global cotton production better for those who produce it and the environment. Moreover, Simba renew bio is made from GRS-certified recycled PET bottle fibres, which biodegrades – so this pillow helps you sleep better, without harming the planet.
The recycled Simba renew bio fabric also offers breathable cushioning, with the anti-allergenic material being advanced enough so that the fibres are gently combed into soft, airy clusters to provide cushioning and optimal breathability. We personally do not suffer from allergies, however sometimes can wake up a little “sniffly” and found that our lower sinuses and naval cavities appeared less blocked after just over a week’s use.
A couple of things to note: while the cooling body comes with a cover (that is made from 100 per cent better cotton, too), you might have your work cut out for you if you’re trying to find a more stylish pillow cover or one that better fits your bedroom decor. It’s also important to acknowledge that we didn’t feel that this pillow was designed to replace existing ones but to complement them, and your head, as you sleep.