If you’re looking to live more sustainably, focusing on small swaps at home can make a big difference.

From plastic packaging to toxic chemical formulas and their carbon footprint, household cleaning products are notoriously bad for the environment – but smol is shaking up the industry with affordable and accessible alternatives.

The brand’s cleaning products span laundry and dishwasher tablets, washing up liquids, surface sprays and fabric conditioners. It’s all sustainably packaged and delivered right to your door through a subscription model that helps you save money in the long run.

An IndyBest-approved brand, smol secured a spot in our round-up of the best refillable cleaning products while its laundry capsules similarly impressed our tester.

If you’re looking for an everyday way to help the planet, you can currently get smol’s household cleaning bundle for a steal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Smol household cleaning bundle: Was £9, now £7, smolproducts.com

Smol

A stellar introduction to the brand, smol’s home bundle includes a nine-capsule pack of laundry capsules, nine dishwasher tablets, a multi-purpose spray, fabric conditioner, washing up liquid and stain gel. All the bottles are refillable, and you can choose between a one-off purchase or an ongoing subscription.

One of IndyBest’s favourite refillable cleaning brands, our tester praised the “foolproof” subscription model, packaging and formulas. Describing the spray bottles made from post-consumer recycled plastic, our reviewer said that “each has a silicon grip which is colour coded for easy identification: orange for all-purpose, aqua for bathroom and purple for glass,” and added they “were pleased with how the surface spray cleaned and left things shiny.”

Meanwhile, our tester also loved the fresh smell of a smol’s laundry capsules, which are included in the bundle. “I now get compliments about how nice I smell even without a single spritz of perfume on and my sheets smell daisy fresh for days,” they said. When sampling the fabric softener, our tester said it “breathed a new lease of life into my scratchy jumpers that I had retired to the back of my wardrobe.”

The introductory home bundle is usually available for just £9 (and £3 for delivery), but now you can get it for even cheaper with the code “CJBUNDLE4” at checkout.

