The best vacuum cleaners should leave your floors and furniture spotless, but knowing which one to buy can be tricky. So, in this guide, we’ve gathered our expert’s top picks across every category, including the best robot vacuum cleaners, corded models, pet vacuums and budget buys.

Our IndyBest reviews are based on real-world, rigorous hands-on testing, and our reviewers have spent many months testing a fleet of vacuum cleaners between them. Assessing cleaning performance on spills and messes in their homes, each tester look for the features that matter, from suction power to manoeuvrability, battery life and cleaning tools. In short, if it makes the hoovering any less of a hassle, it’s sure to go down well.

If you’re looking for more of our top tried and tested vacuum cleaners, then you can read our full vacuum cleaner reviews. But whether you’re after a vacuum for dealing with everyday small spills and messes, whole house deep cleaning, or convenience car clear-ups, keep scrolling for the models that impressed our testers most.

The best vacuums for 2026 are:

How we tested

To compile this guide to the best vacuum cleaners, we carried out hands-on testing in the homes of IndyBest writers. Each vacuum was used as part of everyday cleaning routines, offering a realistic picture of performance. The models tested span a range of categories, including handhelds, uprights, cordless designs and car vacuums.

While each tester had their own specific criteria based on their home and cleaning needs, we assessed all models against a core set of factors. These included how well they handled everything from light dusting to deep cleans, as well as overall suction power on different floor types. For cordless models, battery life was tested to see how long they could run on a single charge. We also considered bin capacity, ease of emptying and the usefulness of included accessories, such as crevice and upholstery tools. As ever, value for money played a key role, with only vacuum cleaners that offered strong performance for their price making the final cut.

