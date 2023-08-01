The Eufy clean X9 pro comes complete with its own auto-clean station, which is also useful for storage in the corner of a room or garage. This sturdy black unit measures approximately 39cm x 39cm x 40cm and we slotted it into a corner of our living space. Once set up, we plugged in the robot vacuum cleaner to charge, and downloaded the Eufy app. As well as syncing it up with the app, you can also use voice recognition control via Alexa and Google Assistant.

We started by using the vacuum cleaner option, and pressed play on the app. The Eufy clean x9 pro then left its station and proceeded to move around the room. At no point did the robot vacuum cleaner bump into any tables, debris or chairs, and that’s thanks to the integral 3D ToF sensors and AI camera.

We’re always conscious of pet hair on the floor, and this robot vacuum cleaner has powerful suction at 5,500Pa, so it made light work of removing stray fluff from the hard floor and under the sofa, before moving almost seamlessly onto the rug.

The robot vac is fairly quiet compared with a standard vacuum cleaner, so we liked that it’s unobtrusive enough for us to get on with other daily tasks or work at the same time. It’s to be expected that there might not be quite the same precision with a robot vacuum cleaner as with a cordless handheld number for scooping up tiny bits of debris. But, given that it did an almost clean sweep with us only having to press a button, we have no complaints.

After mapping out our room and completing the task, the clean X9 pro returned to the station and put itself away. Emptying the debris was straightforward too, as we removed the 410ml dustbin and pressed a button to release the contents. Plus, although our new robot vac lived in the station while not in use, we were pleased to note the generous battery life of 240 minutes.

The next day, we moved onto mopping and filled the water tank. The X9 completed the vacuum cleaner process first, before going back over each area to mop. The mopmaster system features dual rotating mops, which are lowered when this mode is activated. The mop also has an auto-lift feature, meaning it didn’t get any rugs wet.

After mopping the floor, this surface dried quickly and there was no wet or slippery residue left. The Eufy clean X9 pro then emptied its dirty water into the station’s correlating tank and self-cleaned and dried the mops at a high heat. While mopping a floor can be a lengthy task between the process itself and clearing up afterwards, this nifty feature saved both time and energy, while leaving our floor noticeably clean.

The Eufy clean X9 pro can be programmed on the app to work at different day and time intervals, should you be out at the office or find the idea of a pre-planned clean appealing. While there’s no doubt this is a huge splurge, we found the clean X9 pro an extremely helpful household addition for daily use, while the mop element is a game changer.