Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Eufy clean X9 pro review: Is the new robot vacuum cleaner worth its £900 price tag?

This latest launch comes complete with carpet detection, an auto-cleaning station and a mopping system

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 01 August 2023 14:26
<p>With two children, a cat and a dog to clean up after, the robot vacuum had its work cut out during testing</p>

With two children, a cat and a dog to clean up after, the robot vacuum had its work cut out during testing

(The Independent)

Keeping carpets and floors clean can feel like a never-ending task, whether you’ve got pets or kids, or simply seek a tidy home. There’s a huge array of vacuum cleaners available to choose between, covering big-name brands such as Dyson and Shark, as well as cordless and corded options available.

Robot vacuum cleaners are an increasingly popular pick, and while many can be programmed to clean on a schedule, others are also able to map out areas and mop surfaces too. Smart-home brand Eufy offers all of the above with two of its current robot vacuum cleaner models. The brand’s robovac 15C max made it into our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, so, we were intrigued to find out about the launch of a new, even more high-tech option.

The Eufy clean X9 pro has fresh features, including carpet detection, mop auto lifting, and downward mop pressure. Although it is £300 more expensive than previous X8 hybrid and LR30 hybrid+ models, this brand-new offering has the largest dustbin capacity of all, and is the first Eufy product to feature the mopmaster system, comprising an auto-lift mop and dual rotating mop.

The robot vacuum cleaner also features a 3D camera to avoid bumping into obstacles in its way. It sounds impressive, but with a whopping £899 price tag, we wanted to see whether the clean X9 pro could live up to our expectation.

Related stories

8 best car vacuum cleaners to keep your vehicle crumb-free
16 best handheld vacuum cleaners for 2023, tested and reviewed by experts
9 best upright vacuum cleaners that tackle large areas with ease
8 best floor mops for cleaning tiles, hardwood and laminate surfaces
(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

How we tested

We spent a fortnight trialling the Eufy clean X9 pro, and using both the vacuum cleaner and mop options. With two children, a cat and a dog at home, we considered ease of use and how clean our floors and carpets were. Between the pet hair, general dust and family mess, the clean X9 pro had its work cut out to impress us. Read on for our comprehensive review.

Eufy clean X9 pro

  • Bin capacity: 410ml
  • Suction power: 5,500Pa
  • Battery life: 240 minutes
  • Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant

The Eufy clean X9 pro comes complete with its own auto-clean station, which is also useful for storage in the corner of a room or garage. This sturdy black unit measures approximately 39cm x 39cm x 40cm and we slotted it into a corner of our living space. Once set up, we plugged in the robot vacuum cleaner to charge, and downloaded the Eufy app. As well as syncing it up with the app, you can also use voice recognition control via Alexa and Google Assistant.

We started by using the vacuum cleaner option, and pressed play on the app. The Eufy clean x9 pro then left its station and proceeded to move around the room. At no point did the robot vacuum cleaner bump into any tables, debris or chairs, and that’s thanks to the integral 3D ToF sensors and AI camera.

We’re always conscious of pet hair on the floor, and this robot vacuum cleaner has powerful suction at 5,500Pa, so it made light work of removing stray fluff from the hard floor and under the sofa, before moving almost seamlessly onto the rug.

The robot vac is fairly quiet compared with a standard vacuum cleaner, so we liked that it’s unobtrusive enough for us to get on with other daily tasks or work at the same time. It’s to be expected that there might not be quite the same precision with a robot vacuum cleaner as with a cordless handheld number for scooping up tiny bits of debris. But, given that it did an almost clean sweep with us only having to press a button, we have no complaints.

After mapping out our room and completing the task, the clean X9 pro returned to the station and put itself away. Emptying the debris was straightforward too, as we removed the 410ml dustbin and pressed a button to release the contents. Plus, although our new robot vac lived in the station while not in use, we were pleased to note the generous battery life of 240 minutes.

The next day, we moved onto mopping and filled the water tank. The X9 completed the vacuum cleaner process first, before going back over each area to mop. The mopmaster system features dual rotating mops, which are lowered when this mode is activated. The mop also has an auto-lift feature, meaning it didn’t get any rugs wet.

After mopping the floor, this surface dried quickly and there was no wet or slippery residue left. The Eufy clean X9 pro then emptied its dirty water into the station’s correlating tank and self-cleaned and dried the mops at a high heat. While mopping a floor can be a lengthy task between the process itself and clearing up afterwards, this nifty feature saved both time and energy, while leaving our floor noticeably clean.

The Eufy clean X9 pro can be programmed on the app to work at different day and time intervals, should you be out at the office or find the idea of a pre-planned clean appealing. While there’s no doubt this is a huge splurge, we found the clean X9 pro an extremely helpful household addition for daily use, while the mop element is a game changer.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Eufy clean X9 pro robot vacuum cleaner

After using the Eufy clean X9 pro robot vacuum cleaner on hard floors, a rug and carpet, we are seriously impressed with its dual rotating mop function, straighforward setup and the results we’ve seen. If you’re looking to invest in a high-tech robot vacuum cleaner with obstacle-avoidance technology and a self-cleaning station, we’d recommend this new launch.

Need to remove stains and pet hair? We’ve rounded up the best carpet cleaners

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off summer essentials at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in