Hoovering can feel like a bit of a slog, but investing in a robot vacuum cleaner means you can massively cut down on cleaning time (hurrah!), as these clever gadgets will whizz around your home and get the chores done for you.

A great way to keep mess at bay between more thorough hoovering sessions, they typically come with handy mapping functions, meaning they can navigate their way around your home with ease. Similarly, convenient cleaning schedules can be set around your plans, so the vacuuming can be done and dusted while you’re out of the house.

Plenty of these hardworking appliances have been put to the test in our homes here at IndyBest, where we’ve assessed the best models on the market for performance, apps and easy set-up, and Eufy is a name that pops up time and time again. Praised by our writer for its app and mapping function, it’s landed four (yes, four) robot vacuum cleaners in our review of the best.

If you’re after one of Eufy’s models for less, one of our favourites is currently reduced by £80 at Amazon. The Eufy robovac X8 robot vacuum cleaner was hailed by our writer for being “fast and accurate”, and the best model on test when it came to easy controls. Here’s everything you need to know about the Eufy saving.

Eufy by Anker robovac X8 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £399, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The Eufy robovac X8 has twin-turbine technology and is designed to tackle pet hair. You can control this robot vacuum cleaner via the Eufy app, and choose which rooms it cleans, and any areas to steer clear of. An integral laser navigation and AI technology features mean the robovac creates a multi-level map for covering different floor areas.

There’s a dedicated dust box for dirt collection, and the suction level compacts debris so it should need emptying less often. The runtime provides 180 minutes of cleaning per charge and if you’d prefer to use voice control, it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

This model was named best for easy controls in our best robot vacuum cleaners round-up, where our reviewer said the device is “fast and accurate”, “very quiet when operating” and “ swerved all the obstacles we left in its way.” They also added the X8 isn’t phased by “corners, radiators and all those awkward spaces”, and “it adapts the suction levels automatically based on the flooring type it’s working with”.

With the robovac set to make cleaning chores much simpler, this saving should ensure the price feels a bit easier on your wallet too.

