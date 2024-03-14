Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home and garden email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For many people in today’s fast-paced world, time is of the essence, and the last thing anyone wants to do after a busy day at work is spend hours cleaning the floors, and it appears that includes supermodels, too.

Counting himself a big fan of robot vacuum cleaners, British model David Gandy recently revealed that he has ditched corded vacuums for a robot vacuum cleaner, which, if you’re unaware, is a compact gadget designed to navigate and clean your floors with little to no human intervention.

In an interview with GQ, the model said he has become “obsessed” with his robovac, which regularly makes an appearance on his Instagram and he has even given a name (it’s Larry, in case you were wondering).

“My new obsession in the house is my new Dyson robot vacuum who I call Larry,” Gandy said. “That’s my new dream. You can say on Google Home: ‘Larry, go and clean the kitchen’ and he comes out with his little light on. I’m obsessed.”

The Dolce & Gabbana model isn’t alone either, as these autonomous devices have cruised their way into hundreds of thousands of households worldwide. If you’re looking to invest in one, or simply want to know what the A-listers use to keep their floors dust-free, you’re in luck, because we’ve tracked down the exact robot vacuum used by David Gandy. Even better, it’s IndyBest approved, having featured in our round-up of the best robovacs for 2024.

Read more: Dyson vs iRobot: Which robot vacuum cleaner is best?

Dyson 360 vis nav robot vacuum cleaner: £1,199.99, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

Gandy’s robot vacuum of choice is the all-new Dyson 360 vis nav, which launched in the UK in September 2023.

The gadget, which Dyson claims is the “world’s most powerful robot vacuum”, made it onto our list of the best robot vacuums for 2024, where our tester praised its super-powerful suction, unbeatable edge cleaning and full-width brush, which means it can get right into corners.

“It’s effectively a properly powerful, full-size Dyson, shrunk down to the size of a robot,” our writer said. “That means you get superior suction and cleaning, thanks to those chunky, full-width roller brushes, and that signature ‘cyclone’ dust bin design.”

While there’s no mopping attachment or self-emptying bin, our tester added that the Dyson 360 vis nav does have a few unique advantages, including a little edge cleaner to tidy along skirting boards. “If you absolutely must have a full set of Dyson gear for your home or really need that extra suction power, the Dyson 360 vis nav is a competent enough robovac,” they explained.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances and other tech offers, try the below links:

Make light work of your spring cleaning with these cordless vacuum cleaners