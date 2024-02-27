Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s never been easier to keep your home spotless and clean. Over the past decade, we’ve leaped from bulky corded vacuum cleaners to cordless vacuum cleaners to autonomous robot vacuum cleaners that hoover, mop and do all the hard work for you.

While it’s been eye-wateringly expensive to invest in a robot vacuum cleaner in the past, that’s not so much the case anymore. There are loads of affordable models on the market from Eufy to Tapo.

One of the newest entrants into the affordable robo vac market is Ultenic, a brand that launched in 2021 and already has a smorgasbord of high-tech cleaners and air fryers to its name. One of these is the Ultenic D5s pro, a wifi-connected, Alexa-enabled robot vacuum that vacuums and mops.

It’s the most affordable robot vacuum in the company’s range, the brand has just discounted it by a huge 41 per cent, taking it down to just £159.99.

Ultenic D5s pro robot vacuum cleaner: Was £269.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

Already pretty affordable, Ultenic has just slashed a further £110 off the price of the robot vacuum cleaner. While we haven’t tested this model, it’s a machine that doesn’t just hoover the crumbs off your floor, but also has a mopping feature, and is Alexa-enabled.

There are no cameras onboard or LIDAR, so it’s not smart enough to clean your room in a strategic pattern or create maps, and will likely bump around the house when its hoovering, but it does feature three different cleaning modes depending on the clean you need – auto, edge and spot. It has a 3,000Pa suction power, increasing on carpets and decreasing on hard floors, and you can create schedules so that it cleans while you’re away.

Don’t expect miracles to be made on your floors, as with all robot hoovers, they’re good for maintaining the state of your home, but you’ll still need to vacuum it every week or so.

