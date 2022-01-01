The January sales are finally here, and with them a whole slew of savings on everything from air fryers to AirPods.

But if it’s a new phone you’re on the hunt for now that 2022 has dawned, look no further than the O2 January sale, which is offering discounts on a handful of newly-launched handsets – including the Google Pixel 6 and the Apple iPhone 13.

With O2, your contract is essentially split into two charges: the device fee, and the airtime fee. But to celebrate the arrival of the new year, O2 has marked its January sale with a “save ‘til summer” offer, which gives you six months of airtime totally free. Given that elements like minutes and data usually represent the highest cost on your contract, there are some pretty hefty savings to be had.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a discount code available until 4 January that negates the upfront cost of many of the phones available, making them an even more affordable option. And you can also bolt on a number of other extras, like six months of free Apple music or six months of free Disney+, depending on your package, to make using your new phone even more of a joy.

Ready to make the switch from your tired old model? Here’s what you need to know.

Read more:

Google Pixel 6, 128GB: £16 per month for the first six months, O2.com

(O2)

With the “save ‘til summer“ offer, you’ll only pay the device cost for the first six months, which means your data and any calls and texts are free of charge. After this point, the monthly cost will rise to £39.99 (on a 30GB plan), but it’s still a significant saving. Plus, you can currently get £50 off the upfront cost of a number of phones when you use the code “NEWYEAR50” if you set up your contract before 4 January, so you could use this skip the £20 upfront payment O2 usually charges for the Pixel 6 too.

In our review of the new handset, our tester said: “Google has taken the pleasure of pure Android, boosted the cameras, battery and design, and let it loose into the world. The Pixel used to be a mundane device; Google has now added a welcome bit of sparkle.” If you’ve been considering the switch from Apple’s OS, now might be the most affordable time to make the leap.

Buy now

iPhone 13, 128GB, £20.99 per month for the first six months, O2.com

(O2)

Alternatively, if you’re a dedicated iPhone user in search of an upgrade, look to the same deal applied to the iPhone 13, which also gets you six months worth of free airtime on a choice of five different colour handsets, from “starlight” through to “midnight”. Once again, you can use the “NEWYEAR50” code before 4 January to skip the £30 upfront cost, meaning that even more money stays firmly in your pocket. Note that on a 150GB plan, your monthly payments will go up to £48.98 when the six-month saving runs out.

Our technology critic was thoroughly impressed with Apple’s latest offering when they reviewed it earlier this year, writing: “The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini offer blazing-fast performance, great design and great cameras. Sure, there’s even more [features] on the pro models, but for most people there is more than enough power and sophistication here. These are easily the best non-pro phones Apple has ever built.” High praise indeed!

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S21: £20.99 for the first six months, O2.com

(O2)

We praised the original Samsung Galaxy S21 very highly when we reviewed it in comparison to the iPhone 12 when it launched. “In some ways this phone seems like a gentle upgrade over last year’s S20 but the big drop in price, snazzy design and strong cameras make the S21 highly appealing,” our writer noted.

Take out a 30GB plan and you’ll get your first six months of airtime for free, meaning you pay only the device cost of £20.99, until the discount period ends and the price goes up to its usual £48.98. Unfortunately, the New Year promo code doesn’t apply to this one, so you’ll still have to pay the upfront cost of £30 – but you can claim a bonus Samsung Galaxy chromebook 4 worth £299 until 10 January.

Buy now

Other phones on offer in the O2 January sale include the super high-spec Samsung Galaxy ultra (£32.99 for the first six months, £60.98 thereafter, O2.com), and the purse-friendly Samsung Galaxy A52s (£9.95 for the first six months, £31.94 thereafter, O2.com).

Read more on January sales 2022

The best January sales deals to shop now – our hand-picked selection of the very best offers across tech, beauty, fashion and more

Amazon January sale 2021 – the price cuts to know on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best January sales mattress deals – rest easy with discounts from the likes of Emma, Simba and Otty

Best tech deals January sales 2021 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.