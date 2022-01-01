Apple's new AirPods drop to their lowest ever price in the January sales

The January sales are here, and it’s an ideal time to save money on pricier purchases that will last you all year round and beyond. We’ve found the best reductions from major retailers like Amazon, plus tech and mattress savings too.

Top of our list are Apple AirPods. The brand’s deals don’t roll around that often, making savings well worth snapping up when they do land. AirPods have had several incarnations since the original pair paved the way for in-ear Bluetooth wireless earbud technology over five years ago.

Second-generation AirPods followed hot on the heels of the OG version in 2019, with a wireless charging case among key features. AirPods pro came later the same year, providing noise-cancelling at a premium price. Meanwhile, AirPods max are an over-ear option that arrived in 2020, and 2021 saw the debut of third-generation AirPods.

The AirPods you fancy shopping depends on how you’ll use them, and your personal fit preference. As ever, we’re on hand with the best offers to help make your mind up, like this amazing deal on third generation AirPods, reduced from from £169 to £157 at Amazon. That’s the lowest third-gen price drop to date.

Read on for the lowdown on that unmissable offer and some other exciting AirPods savings this January.

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £157, Amazon.co.uk

Get the latest AirPods at the lowest price ever, with this impressive saving of £31. The third-generation Apple AirPods were released in October 2021, and are the brand’s newest earbud offering. Fresh features include MagSafe charging pad compatibility, a wider case and a look similar to AirPods pro.

In our AirPods 3rd gen review, our tester noted their change from the originals, and how you can use them. They said the water-resistance “means you can be comfortable knowing they’ll be fine to work out in,” while the skin detection sensor “has also been improved.”

Although our reviewer reckons “they don’t beat the pricier AirPods pro, because of their lack both of noise-cancelling capabilities and noise isolation,” this pair does offer “the perfect balance of audio quality, features and great pricing.” Especially, at the reduced price which is well worth taking advantage of, as they’ve never been this cheap, even on Black Friday.

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £239, now £189, Johnlewis.com

If AirPods pro are the pair you want, this saving of £50 will be right up your street. These are a slightly different design to the original AirPods shape and key features include noise-cancelling. In our AirPods pro review our tester said “the tips are impressively non-intrusive, yet managed to fit snugly in any ear we threw at them.”

Our reviewer also concluded “They’re certainly worth the extra 50 quid or so compared to the AirPods, with solid active noise cancellation, a better battery, and much-improved sound quality” – which makes them an even more attractive sale buy, given the current price reduction.

Apple AirPods, 2nd gen: Was £159, now £139, Currys.co.uk

The 2nd gen AirPods have a similar look to the OG pair, with some upgraded features including better connectivity, plus improved battery life and audio performance. They can also cleverly detect the device being used. All versatile elements which are very appealing, when shopping them while reduced by £20.

We’ve reviewed the second generation AirPods andour tester said: “connectivity to iOS devices, in particular, is great, as is the battery life and hands-free Siri.” They also noted the comfort and secure fit, “even when running and in the gym.” Whether streaming music or watching a screen, these could very well be the AirPods for you this New Year.

