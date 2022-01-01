A new year is upon us and that means the January sales have arrived, with price reductions across a range of big-name brands and products, from fashion to electricals, tech and homewares. Whether you have a strict shopping list or are just looking to grab a surprise bargain, ‘tis the season for stellar savings.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, now’s your chance to seal the deal with top discounts at Simba. A firm IndyBest favourite, the brand’s hybrid mattress featured in our best mattress of 2021 review. British company Simba is also known for its premium pillows and bedding too (which, you guessed it, we’ve also reviewed).

In fact, Simba has unveiled up to 45 per cent off its products this New Years Day, spanning across different sleep selections. Whether you need to overhaul your sleeping setup or are simply looking to refresh a tired mattress, you can bag a big saving.

The bed-in-a-box brand offers some pretty impressive bundles during sales events too. Our IndyBest team has found a 45 per cent discount on the double hybrid sleep bundle, which includes a mattress, two pillows, duvet and mattress protector (was £1,376, now £756.80, Simbasleep.com). This is a deal not to be missed, especially when Simba mattresses come complete with a 10-year guarantee and 200-night trial.

Read on for a few more Simba Boxing Day sale picks and some seriously reduced snooze-friendly shopping inspiration.

Simba double hybrid sleep bundle: Was £1,376, now £756.80, Simbasleep.com

Offering everything you need for a sound night’s sleep, the bundle includes a double sized hybrid mattress, two hybrid pillows, a double hybrid duvet and double mattress protector. This Simba hybrid bundle is available in several sizes and has a generous 45 per cent off.

Landing a spot in our review of the best mattresses, our tester noted that this five-layered hybrid model “suits side and front sleepers as well as those who sleep on their backs – a notoriously difficult group to cater for.” They also said that the hybrid is seriously breathable, while also stressing that “your sleeping partner won’t have to huff and puff when you move in the night as the mattress excels at absorbing movement.” It boasts impressive features including a hypoallergenic surface, a moisture-absorbing layer and a pocket sprung layer with 2,000 springs and a zoned system that tailors support to the main pressure points.

The brand’s hybrid pillow offers similarly impressive tech. It uses what the brand calls “nanocubes” as filler, which offer the perfect hybrid between the comfort of a feather fill and the support of foam. It received serious praise from our tester, who said: “Of all the pillows we’ve tested – from the £300 down fills to the very best memory foam – this is the pillow we sleep on every night. It’s a brilliant pillow for active people who are prone to the odd neck or shoulder strain, or anyone with a pre-existing injury, because it absolutely won’t exacerbate any damage.”

Throw the brand’s duvet in (that features heat dissipating fibres, no less) and you’ve got yourself a seriously snooze-worthy set-up. Snap it up now while it’s at this heavily discounted price.

Simba double hybrid luxe mattress: Was £1,799, now £1,079.40, Simbasleep.com

This is the most luxurious Simba mattress of all, boasting an impressive ten foam and spring layers. These include double stacked titanium and carbon steel “areocoil” springs, plus a breathable bamboo-infused wool layer and “Simbatex” foam, which is said to be temperature controlling. Like all Simba’s mattresses, it is a carbon-neutral product too, meaning all greenhouse gasses have been offset during manufacturing for planet-friendly purposes.

When we reviewed the Simba hybrid luxe mattress, our tester described it as “super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed”, adding that the only problem is, “you’ll likely never want to leave home and sleep anywhere else.” Sounds like you’ll have no trouble catching 40 winks.

Simba double hybrid mattress: Was £899, now £539.40, Simbasleep.com

Grab a sizeable saving on this original five-layered Simba hybrid mattress with 40 per cent off. The “aerocoil” micro-spring layer features slimline and flexible titanium, while a “Simbatex” open foam layer brings breathability. Meanwhile, its sleep surface is both hypoallergenic and designed to be cooling, which may pique your interest if you often overheat at night. The “Simba-pure” mattress foam is also billed as free from environmentally damaging pollutants, while still meeting all fire safety regulations.

When we reviewed the Simba hybrid mattress, our tester said it “gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges.” Dreamy.

Simba ultimate sleep bundle, double hybrid: Was £2,545, now £1,399.75, Simbasleep.com

Makeover your entire sleeping space with this full Simba setup, which is reduced by 45 per cent. The Simba ultimate sleep bundle is available in different sizes and includes a bed base, hybrid mattress, two hybrid pillows, a hybrid duvet and mattress protector. The bed base is customisable depending on your preference, so you can pick the colour, style, slat system and legs.

If you’d prefer another mattress, there’s an option to select the hybrid pro (was £1,319, now £79,1.40, Simbasleep,com) or hybrid luxe (was £1799, now £1079.40, Simbasleep.com) variations too.

